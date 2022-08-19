Packers Urged to Cut Young Wide Receiver Amid Offensive Turmoil

Predictably, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is struggling with repeated mistakes, and the patience of the team’s leaders is wearing thin.

At some point, the Packers will have to make cuts, and perhaps send a message or two as well. The latter initiative could take several forms, one of which might involve moving on from a talented player who has, nevertheless, struggled to put it all together.

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, August 17, suggested that player is second-year wideout and special teamer Amari Rodgers.

It’s never a good sign when a top-100 pick at a position of need can’t get onto the field as a rookie. Amari Rodgers was supposed to provide depth and the occasional impact play on manufactured touches for the Green Bay Packers. … Instead of making a point of involving Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur kept him on the bench. Rodgers caught just four passes for 45 yards on eight targets and ran the ball once for 11 yards [last season]. His biggest impact came on punt and kick returns. but rostering a pure return man is difficult to justify for Super Bowl contenders.

Rodgers Meets With WRs After Speaking Out on Repeated Struggles

The measure might seem a bridge too far, but the wide receiver group is probably the biggest roster concern for the Packers heading into the regular season. The stress of that is beginning to make itself apparent in quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ words and actions.

Following a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Rodgers was highly critical of his young group of wideouts for the first time since training camp began late last month.

“It’s, unfortunately, some of the same guys. Repeat mistakes are a problem, so we’ve just got to clean those up a little bit,” Rodgers said. “The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route, so we’ve got to get better in that area.”

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported one day later that Aaron Rodgers, the rest of the QB room and high-level members of the team’s offensive coaching staff convened a meeting with the receivers to clear the air and attempt to get on the same page.

“It was just really giving us advice,” seventh-round pick Samori Toure said. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here — it’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs, who has stood out in camp and looks as though he could be in line to start for the Packers come Week 1, also discussed the meeting.

“Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees,” Doubs said. “He just wants us to see what he sees. So then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.”

Packers Have Several Prospective Starters at WR, But Few With Top-End Talent

Were the season to begin today, veteran Allen Lazard would probably start out in the No. 1 wide receiver spot. Despite coming off of a career year that included eight touchdown receptions, Lazard has been a third-option across most of his time in the NFL, which doesn’t bode particularly well for Green Bay’s passing game.

The two other starting spots appear up for grabs, though Dobbs, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb probably have the best chances to find their way into the lineup. Second-round pick Christian Watson will also presumably make a strong case, though an injury has kept him sidelined for much of the preseason and hampered his chances to start early.

Along with Toure and Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham will also compete for roster spots.