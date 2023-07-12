Media Reacts to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolling Packers

The tide has changed in the rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. So even if it’s subtle, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown probably isn’t going to pass up an opportunity to take a shot at the Packers.

That’s what St. Brown appeared to do on July 11.

This mont, NFL Network is running “Players’ Choice programming,” which is where a player chooses the rundown of shows on the channel for a 12-hour-plus period. St. Brown chose the programming for NFL Network on July 11.

Most of his choices included highlighting the Lions. But one of St Brown’s programming selections was the 2014 NFC Championship Game, where the Packers blew a multi-score lead late in the fourth quarter to the Seattle Seahawks.

TOMORROW on @nflnetwork — Players' Choice programming continues w/ Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown! pic.twitter.com/OaOvGDfEio — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 10, 2023

The choice of airing that game did not go unnoticed in the media and on social media.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown picking the Packers with one of, if not the greatest playoff collapses in NFL history for his ‘Players Choice’ game on NFL Network is one of the greatest trolls from a rival player I think I’ve ever seen,” wrote NFL analyst Marcus Whitman.

Amon Ra St-Brown picking the Packers with one of, if not the greatest Playoff collapses in NFL history for his "Players Choice" game on NFL Network is one of the greatest trolls from a rival player I think I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/yXo0iLb61q — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) July 11, 2023

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Appears to Take Shot at Packers

The Seahawks failing to reach the end zone in the final minute against the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl in February 2015 remains one of the biggest moments in recent NFL history. But history was also made two weeks prior.

Green Bay led Seattle 19-7 with 5:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship. At that point, the Packers also held the ball, facing a first-and-10 at their own 43-yard line.

But a quick three-and-out gave the Seahawks the ball back with 3:52 remaining. Seattle scored a touchdown in 1:13 and then recovered an onside kick. Another touchdown and two-point conversion gave Seattle a three-point lead.

The Packers responded with a field goal and forced overtime. But they never held the ball again after Russell Wilson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of OT.

St. Brown also included a non-Lions show with his choice of the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants showdown from Week 15 in 2010. That game ended with a shocking DeSean Jackson punt return for a touchdown.

One could guess that highlight coming from a wide receiver is why St. Brown included it on his programming list. Therefore, reading between the lines, it’s pretty clear St. Brown’s choice to air the 2014 NFC Championship was a shot at the Packers.

“It’s hard to read St. Brown’s choice of this game as anything other than a troll of the Green Bay Packers and their fans—and an expert one, at that,” wrote SB Nation’s Jeremy Reisman.

Social Media Reacts to St. Brown’s Apparent Shot at Packers

Some Packers fans on Twitter weren’t pleased with St. Brown’s choice to air the 2014 NFC Championship Game. In response, Packers fans got defensive on Twitter.

Plenty of highlights for us Packers fans to sit down and watch also. I enjoyed being at this game, loudly chanting “0-16” as they embarrassingly made their way into the history books! pic.twitter.com/Oq9I1O8Vbp — Jake (@jayxerjake) July 12, 2023

I get his choice. I would be all butt hurt too if I played for one of the most dismal franchises in the NFL while one of the league's legends has dominated them since forever. Lions on the upswing, (Insert Christian Bale meme "Good for you!" here) — Mike Stickler (@stickrat10) July 12, 2023

That's as close as St. Brown will get to an NFC title game! — D.B. Cooper Jr. (@MrBurnsforPM) July 12, 2023

The Packers are used to dominating the Lions. From 1992-2016, Detroit went 39-13 against Green Bay, including 1-25 at Lambeau Field. The Lions lost 24 straight at Green Bay.

But the rivalry has shifted in Detroit’s favor since 2017. The Lions are 7-5 against the Packers over the past six years. During that stretch, the Lions are also 3-3 in their last six trips to Lambeau Field.

Given this apparent shot at the Packers, St. Brown probably has his team’s visit to Lambeau during Week 4 this upcoming season circled on his calendar.