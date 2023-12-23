Former 1,000-Yard Rusher Pitched as Replacement for AJ Dillon

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has suffered through a disappointing 2023 campaign, which could mean a change in the backfield come the offseason.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on December 20 pitched Washington Commanders ball-carrier Antonio Gibson as a replacement for Dillon, billing the former 1,000-yard rusher a player the Packers “must target” this offseason to improve their young offensive corps.

Green Bay could swap Dillon for Gibson in free agency to have a true third-down back [to] support Aaron Jones . … He would [be] signed to primarily thrive in the passing game, but Gibson could also fill in for Jones when necessary and not allow the Packers offense to miss a beat.

Antonio Gibson has flown under the radar of most NFL fans during his four-year career. The 25-year-old turned himself into a valuable third-down back for the Washington Commanders and he could be one of the coveted second-tier running backs on the free-agent market.

Antonio Gibson Can Offer Packers Versatile Back Behind Aaron Jones

Gibson has appeared in 58 games across the course of his four-year NFL tenure, including 31 starts. However, the team has rolled the running back’s role back somewhat over the past couple of seasons.

The peak of Gibson’s relatively short career came in 2021, when he started 14 contests and rushed the football 258 times for 1,037 yards and 7 touchdowns. He owns a career average of 4.1 yards per carry on 627 rushing attempts and has caught 166 passes for 1,236 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Gibson, a third-round pick in 2020, is set to hit free agency this offseason once his four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract expires. Spotrac projects the running back’s market value at $3.6 million over a new one-year deal, which would make him affordable and give Green Bay flexibility to move on from the now 25-year-old running back should the match turn sour.

If things go well, Gibson can potentially back up Jones for years to come — or whoever the Packers decide to replace Jones with, as he has just one year remaining on his current contract.

AJ Dillon Cost Himself Sizable Extension with Packers this Season

Jones’ injury issues in 2023 opened up a golden opportunity for Dillon to show his potential as a No. 1 back during a contract year. Unfortunately for the RB and Packers fans alike, that isn’t how this season has played out.

Dillon has appeared in 13 of Green Bay’s 14 games to this point, missing last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a broken thumb. He has produced a career-low 3.5 yards per carry on 164 attempts, gaining 574 yards and scoring 1 rushing touchdown in 2023. Dillon has also caught 22 passes for 223 yards.

The Packers selected Dillon in the second round back in 2020, which means he will hit free agency next March. His market value is essentially equal to Gibson’s at $3.5 million annually over one year, per Spotrac. However, Dillon may make more sense elsewhere in the NFL, as he may feel the Packers owe him for his entire body of work rather than his statistical projections moving forward.

The same argument can be made against Gibson remaining in Washington, where he has had an arguably more successful four-year run than Dillon has put together in Green Bay. Gibson is also a more accomplished pass-catcher than Dillon, which makes him a better fit for the Packers in 2024.