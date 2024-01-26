Super Bowl Head Coach Floated as Packers Next Defensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a defensive coordinator, and one of the greatest defensive minds in NFL history is looking for a job.

Bill Belichick is testing the market after 24 years and six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. He interviewed twice with the Atlanta Falcons for that organization’s open head coaching position. However, the Falcons announced the hiring of former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Thursday, January 25.

The Falcons were the most likely landing spot for the legendary coach and with just two openings yet to be filled, there is a chance the NFL at large will pass Belichick over during this cycle. Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 in Green Bay floated the idea of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur taking a run at Belichick for the team’s open DC position if that does, indeed, prove the case.

What if Matt LaFleur and the #Packers did the unthinkable and got Bill Belichick to be the Defensive Coordinator in Green Bay? 🧐 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) January 25, 2024

Bill Belichick Now Unlikely to Become NFL Head Coach in 2024 Cycle

The idea that Belichick would be willing to accept a demotion after serving in roles as both the Patriots head coach and general manager for so many years and to such unprecedented success strains credulity. However, if he wants to remain in the game, that might be what’s necessary — at least for a season or two.

Adam Schefter of ESPN on Thursday reported the lay of the land as it pertains to the NFL’s 2024 head coaching cycle.

The last two head coach openings of this cycle are the Seahawks and Commanders. Neither team is expected to hire anyone until next week, after Sunday’s conference championship games, per league sources. Available coaches for the final two available spots include Bill Belichick,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

“The last two head coach openings of this cycle are the Seahawks and the Commanders. Neither team is expected to hire anyone until next week, after Sunday’s conference championship games, per league sources,” Schefter posted to X. “Available coaches for the final two available spots include Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Anthony Weaver, Mike Macdonald, Ejiro Evero, Dan Quinn and Bobby Slowik.”

Neither franchise has interviewed Belichick as of Thursday, per Pro Football Talk, which means it is unlikely he will be running a team come training camp in the spring.

Several broadcasting companies would certainly welcome an NFL personality with Belichick’s track record of success and name recognition, and he could likely have his pick of open positions. However, if Belichick doesn’t want to work in media, a DC job could make sense.

Matt LaFleur Fired Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry Following Playoff Loss to 49ers

LaFleur fired Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Wednesday.

Barry came under fire for the majority of the past two seasons, as Green Bay has particularly struggled to stop the run over that span. Though, the team has also had its fair share of difficulties against the pass — namely allowing quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to earn a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Fields in Week 15.

Belichick’s expertise would go a long way toward repairing a defense in serious need of it. The Packers fielded the youngest offense in the NFL last season, which made huge strides under first-year starting QB Jordan Love. Belichick could help develop a defense to match Love’s offense, which would render Green Bay a formidable force in the NFC for years to come.