Former Packers Starter Possibly Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers After Jets Visit

The Green Bay Packers have found some hidden gems as stop-gap veterans at right tackle over the last few years, and now one of those established veterans could be reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York.

With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the books, the New York Jets are still looking for additional veterans on the offensive line to protect Rodgers for the 2023 season. Rodgers has already reunited with one former Packers teammate in Allen Lazard after he signed a four-year deal with the Jets, but another of his old friends is on the verge of joining them.

ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted on Monday, May 1 that the Jets had brought in former Packers and Denver Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner in for an official free agent visit, signaling a potential comeback for the 31-year-old.

The Jets hosted veteran OT Billy Turner on a free agent visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 1, 2023

Turner played three seasons for the Packers after signing a $28 million deal back in 2019. The veteran offensive lineman was a mainstay in the starting lineup, primarily playing right tackle for a dominant Packers offense that helped Rodgers win back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

After being released following the 2021 season, Turner signed on with the Denver Broncos, where he started just seven games during an injury-played season. Now, the 31-year-old is hoping that the Jets can give him another opportunity to play as his career starts to wind down.

Recapping The Aaron Rodgers Trade Drama

It was an eventual two months for Packers fans as they waited for their superstar quarterback to get traded, and plenty happened during that span to keep media outlets busy leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Rodgers trade saga formally kicked off at the start of NFL free agency, with the four-time MVP announcing on The Pat McAfee Show that he intended to play for the Jets in 2023. However, the Packers and Jets took their time to finalize a trade, with fans of both teams sweating leading up to the draft.

In fact, speculation and rumors flew around the internet before the official trade. There were even rumors that multiple teams could call the Packers about Rodgers’ availability if they were unable to move him to New York.

Ultimately, the Jets gave the Packers the 42nd overall pick, a first-round pick swap, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could move up to a first if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the team’s snaps in 2023.

There were times where it felt like a deal might not get done, but the two sides finalized things with plenty of time before the start of this year’s draft.

Could Another Packers Offensive Lineman Be Leaving Soon?

Speaking of former offensive linemen for the Packers, one of the team’s biggest stars in All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari made some interesting comments leading up to the draft.

Speaking with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on their podcast, the 31-year-old revealed that he is nearing the end of his career and considering retirement. After such a successful career, Bakhtiari’s torn ACL back in 2020 has been a constant issue preventing him from consistently staying on the field, and he has admitted that he’s on the back nine of his playing career.

With a new era in Green Bay and Jordan Love now starting at quarterback, there’s a very real chance that both Bakhtiari and the Packers decide to move on after this upcoming season.