Packers Land $40 Million Wide Receiver In Trade Proposal

The Green Bay Packers are sputtering on offense, and back-to-back MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t looking like his old self. There’s a lot that’s going wrong, but the addition of a productive veteran wide receiver could be exactly what the Packers need to kickstart their offense.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report gave their list of NFL players who would benefit from a change of scenery before the trade deadline. The list included some intriguing playmakers like Christian McCaffrey and Denzel Mims, but one veteran who would be a fit for the Packers in wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“Financially, it would be a difficult trade to execute, but the Packers do have $7.8 million in cap space available,” Knox said. “They also have a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who isn’t providing MVP-level play (95.8 passer rating, down from 111.9 last season) largely because of his receiving corps.”

He isn’t the only wide receiver who has been linked to the Packers. Fans are keeping a close eye on free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. as well, who is still recovering from a torn ACL. Trade rumors have also been out there for other veteran receivers, including one for for New England’s Nelson Agholor.

Brandin Cooks Has Been a Very Productive NFL Receiver

At 29 years old, Cooks may not be as dangerous of a weapon as he once was, but the former first-round pick has had a ton of production over the course of his NFL career.

Cooks was an exciting receiver in college, playing for the Oregon State Beavers. For his final college season in 2013, Cooks racked up 128 receptions for 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns, being named a consensus All-American while winning the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver in the country.

Despite his smaller stature at 5’10” and 183 pounds, Cooks was taken in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was a key weapon for Drew Brees in three seasons in New Orleans, putting up 215 catches for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns.

After the 2016 season, the New England Patriots traded multiple top draft picks to acquire Cooks. He has been traded around multiple times at this point, moving from the Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, then to the Houston Texans in 2020.

Despite bouncing around the league, Cooks has consistently been a productive receiver. Prior to 2022, the 29-year-old has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in six of his last seven seasons. That’s the kind of production that the Packers need in their passing game, making him an interesting trade target regardless of the financials.

Can the Packers Lean on Their Young Receivers?

Fans are very interested in Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst making a move for another receiver, but there’s a more likely chance that the team tries to lean on their two rookies to develop into productive players.

Second-round pick Christian Watson isn’t getting off to the hottest of starts, however. After dropping a potential 75-yard touchdown on his first NFL play, Watson is now dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 6 against the New York Jets. His speed is obvious, but he’s only logged seven catches for 52 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Romeo Doubs is looking like the more productive of the two rookies. A fourth-round pick out of Nevada, Doubs has caught 26 passes out of 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s been much more involved in the offense, and if he can continue to develop, he should be a reliable partner on the outside next to Allen Lazard.