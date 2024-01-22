Brett Favre Sends Powerful Message to Jordan Love After Packers Exit Playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has commanded the attention of the entire organization and its fan base, including the most notable of its Hall of Fame players.

Former Packers QB Brett Favre took to social media on Sunday, January 21, to praise Love after a monster season and a competitive playoff run that included a road win over the Dallas Cowboys and a narrow loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

Great game and tough loss for my Packers. I’m sure I speak for all packer fans when I say “we are very proud of you and can’t wait to see what the future holds”. Lots to be excited about.Jordan keep your chin up because I believe you can be the best Packer QB yet.Congrats 49ers — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 21, 2024

“Great game and tough loss for my Packers. I’m sure I speak for all Packers fans when I say, ‘We are very proud of you and can’t wait to see what the future holds,'” Favre wrote. “Lots to be excited about. Jordan, keep your chin up because I believe you can be the best Packer QB yet. Congrats 49ers.”

Jordan Love Already Stacks Up Well Against Packers Greats Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers

Love put up 4,159 passing yards in 2023, his first year as a full-time starter and his fourth year in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, who succeeded Favre in Green Bay and went on to win four MVP Awards and a Super Bowl Championship, also sat behind Favre for three years and didn’t become a full-time starter until his fourth NFL season.

Love threw for more yards over the last year than Rodgers did when he took the reins of the Packers offense in 2008 (4,038 yards). Love also threw for more touchdowns and fewer interceptions (32 TDs, 11 INTs) in 2023 than Rodgers did 15 years before (28 TDs and 13 INTs). Love’s passing yardage tally last season was higher than the total Rodgers has produced in 12 of his 19 NFL seasons.

Rodgers was also 6-10 as the starter in his first year under center in Green Bay, while Love went 9-8 and led the Packers to a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys followed by a narrow defeat to the Niners Saturday.

Favre was a Pro Bowler in 1992, his first season in Green Bay after spending his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons. Favre played 20 years in the NFL, starting 19 of those beginning in 1992. He threw more interceptions in 18 of those 19 seasons than the 11 picks Love tossed in 2023.

Jordan Love Makes Costly Mistake Late Against 49ers

Unfortunately, Love’s streak of great play to end the regular season, which carried through a superb performance on Super Wild Card Weekend in Dallas that earned Love a near-perfect passer rating, ended in San Francisco Saturday. Love completed 21-of-34 passes for 194 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs, including one with less than a minute to play that ended Green Bay’s playoff run.

The mistake was uncharacteristic of Love based on his last several weeks of play. The QB threw just one interception over his previous nine contests, which included the team’s final eight games of the regular season and its playoff victory over the Cowboys.

Love spoke about the costly turnovers against the 49ers during his postgame press conference on Saturday night.

“I don’t know if I had an opportunity to be able to run, maybe get out of bounds. But [I forced] it across the middle late, which is a mortal sin, and it cost us,” Love said. “But that’s an area right there where I’ll be able to look at, grow from and get better in the future.”