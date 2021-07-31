Former Packers QB Signs Free-Agent Contract With Colts

With Carson Wentz out indefinitely, the Indianapolis Colts are turning to one of Aaron Rodgers’ former understudies with the Green Bay Packers.

On Saturday, the Colts announced the signing of former Packers quarterback and 2015 fifth-round pick Brett Hundley to a free-agent contract, adding someone with playing experience to the room while they await word on the extent of Wentz’s foot injury.

Hundley played 15 games over his three years with the Packers, including a stretch of nine games as their starting quarterback in 2017 after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. He has also spent a season each as the top backup for Russell Wilson in Seattle and Kyler Murray in Arizona.

While Hundley could have a decent shot at winning the starting job if Wentz will be sidelined into the regular season, the Colts also have a trio of second-year quarterbacks to consider for the role, including a pair of 2020 draft selections in Jacob Eason (fourth round) and Sam Ehlinger (sixth round). According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Eason was taking first-team reps at Friday’s practice while Wentz was away.

Hundley Struggled in Run as Packers Starter

Hundley stepped in as the Packers’ starting quarterback at a time when the team was coming off three wins in their last four games and housed Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams among its receiving weapons. Unfortunately, his chance to fill the shoes of a future Hall of Famer didn’t come with a storybook ending.

Hundley went 3-6 during his nine starts in relief of Rodgers, completing 60.8% of his passes (192 of 316) for 1,836 yards and throwing more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (nine) on the year. The Packers were also shut out in two of those starts with Hundley throwing multiple interceptions in losses against Baltimore (23-0) and Minnesota (16-0).

After Brian Gutekunst was promoted to general manager in the 2018 offseason, the Packers endeavored to find a more suitable backup behind Rodgers and traded to acquire DeShone Kizer, a 2017 second-round draft pick, in March. Hundley was then traded to the Seahawks at the end of August for a sixth-round pick, which was used to draft running back Dexter Williams in 2019.

Wentz Undergoing Tests for Foot Injury

The Colts had no update following Saturday’s practice about the foot injury that Wentz sustained toward the end of Thursday’s session. While various reports from NFL Network have indicated the team is preparing for the possibility of Wentz needing surgery, Ian Rapoport added that “all options are on the table” right now with expectations that Wentz will no miss many games — if he misses any at all.

All options are on the table, including a minor surgical procedure. The hope is to avoid it, but it’s possible. Either way, if Carson Wentz misses games it’s not likely to be many. https://t.co/Td3c1unuAd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2021

For now, the Colts are in the process of gathering information. Wentz will get a clearer outlook on his injury once he sees renowned NFL foot specialist Robert Anderson; though, it is not expected he will take place in any of the team’s three preseason games that will begin in the middle of August. The Colts also still have about six weeks until they open the 2021 season at home against the Seahawks.