Former Packers Quarterback Signs Deal With AFC Contender

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley will have a chance to prove himself to an AFC contender over the next few weeks of offseason workouts.

According to the NFL transaction wire for Thursday, May 26, the Baltimore Ravens have signed Hundley to their 90-man offseason roster to give themselves a third quarterback as they get through voluntary OTAs without starter Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has been absent thus far from the voluntary portion of the Ravens’ offseason workouts and has some lingering questions about a new contract, which could force the team to get through the majority of their program without him on the field. The Ravens have been going through workouts with just two quarterbacks — Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown — but early struggles out of Brown might be the reason why they felt adding Hundley was necessary.

Hundley played in 15 games over his three seasons with the Packers, starting in nine during the 2017 season after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. He won just three of those starts but completed 60.8% of his passes (192 of 316) with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Hundley also played three games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019; although, all three appearances came at the end of decided games.

Hundley Likely Competing for No. 3 QB Role

The Ravens might be needing some help at quarterback for the moment, but Hundley is going to have to work pretty hard if he plans on staying in Baltimore for the 2022 season. Jackson is still the undisputed No. 1 for the Ravens (once his contract concerns are addressed) and Huntley was more than serviceable as a backup when Jackson missed time in 2021, leaving only the No. 3 quarterback spot up for grabs.

Now, the Ravens did carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster in the later parts of the 2021 season and frequently had at least one on their practice squad, so it would appear there is a job to win in at least some capacity. Whether Hundley can claim the job for himself, though, will largely depend on two questions: Can he impress enough in the offseason to stick around until training camp? And if he does, can he improve upon last year’s preseason performances to show the Ravens he can be an asset?

Hundley had a solid preseason in 2019 for the Cardinals, completing 42 of his 62 passes (67.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions across four games, but he was much less effective in Indianapolis. During his one exhibition game for the Colts in Detroit, Hundley completed just half of his passes (six of 12) with one touchdown and one interception. It was the kind of game that made him stand out against Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, just not in a good way.