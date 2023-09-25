Packers Advised to Add Former Bears DB as Slot Corner

The Green Bay Packers just showed they can win in all manner of ways, but the heavily-injured roster remains incomplete in a couple of spots.

One of those spots is in the secondary, particularly at slot cornerback. Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff amassed a list of team needs and personnel suggestions on Monday, September 25. The top advice for the Packers was to sign free agent and former Chicago Bears DB Bryce Callahan to patch up the position.