Packers All-Pro Stirs Super Bowl Controversy With Criticism

Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on Monday issued unexpected public commentary critical of a handful of key figures in Super Bowl LVI.

The NFL Championship Game shifted for good on a fourth-quarter Los Angeles Rams drive that saw quarterback Matt Stafford hook up with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a touchdown with 1 minute and 25 seconds left to play. The score and subsequent extra point gave the Rams a 23-20 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals that they would not relinquish. But according to Campbell, the play should have never happened.

The Packers linebacker took to Twitter on Monday to share his displeasure with a holding penalty referees called against the Bengals, which gave the Rams’ game-winning drive new life near the goal line.

“I’m gonna say this and I don’t care what anybody thinks. That was NOT pass interference against Logan Wilson on the goal line,” Campbell wrote. “That was a great play against a really good football player, but for some reason people automatically assume that a LB vs. a WR is an automatic mismatch.”

Campbell’s camaraderie with Wilson may come from the fact that the pass coverage by the Packers LB all last season was impressive. Campbell boasted a pass coverage rating of 74.9 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference. He also amassed 5 passes defensed and 2 interceptions in 2021. Those numbers complemented Campbell’s h 146 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Packers LB Campbell to Hit Free Agency in March After Big Year

Campbell’s impressive statistics have assured he will get paid this offseason after playing the last two seasons on one-year contracts, including for the Packers in 2021 at the bargain basement price tag of just $2 million.

Campbell’s market value is $6.2 million next season, per Spotrac, and the 29-year-old All-Pro is likely to sign a multi-year deal coming off of a career campaign. The Packers figure to have a difficult time bringing him back due to the estimated $48 to $51 million Green Bay needs to cut from last season’s payroll to get under the league’s 2022 projected salary cap.

To make things worse for the Packers defense, Campbell is not the unit’s only big-time starter on the chopping block. Cornerback Rasul Douglas is set to hit unrestricted free agency in March, while pass rusher Za’Darius Smith represents an opportunity for Green Bay to net $15 million in savings by moving off of his deal one year early.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is Packers’ Biggest Offseason Concern

As dicey as the defensive situation is in Green Bay, the roster chaos is potentially worse on the offensive side of the ball.

The Packers have a total of 15 unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents across all team units, per Spotrac. The total is 24 free agents when counting exclusive restricted free agents (ERFAs). Among offensive players on the list of UFAs are All-Pro pass catcher Davante Adams, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Robert Tonyan. RFA wideout Allen Lazard is also a threat to depart the organization.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said explicitly after the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January that he doesn’t wish to be part of a rebuild were he to return for an 18th season in Green Bay.

The Packers noted publicly over the weekend that they were prepared to spend during the upcoming campaign, as well as years into the future, to keep Rodgers around and his team competitive. That report came down from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter via Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources,” Schefter said. “[New Orleans] Saints used this approach for [QB] Drew Brees and Green Bay is willing to deploy that model to further entice Rodgers.”

No matter what the Packers ultimately do in free agency, some key members of last year’s team will be wearing different-colored uniforms come September. However, if those player end up being the right ones, Green Bay might be able to again patch together a roster worthy of Super Bowl contention.