Former MVP Candidate Floated as Backup to Packers QB Love

The battle to back up Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is heating up, though the eventual winner may not yet be an official member of the team.

That was the take posited by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on Monday, August 7, when he examined the position group in Green Bay — one of the least experienced collections of QBs in modern NFL history.

“It’s possible that the Packers’ No. 2 quarterback isn’t even on their roster yet. If neither rookie Sean Clifford nor ex-USFL MVP Alex McGough shows enough to warrant the job, general manager Brian Gutekunst could still consider bringing in a veteran,” Demovsky wrote. “Carson Wentz is probably his best option in that scenario. But with Gutekunst’s penchant for keeping draft picks on the roster, it’s hard to imagine him not retaining Clifford.”

Carson Wentz Still Billed Fairly as Successful NFL Starter

Green Bay was speculatively tied to former free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, though he is no longer an option after signing a deal to join the Detroit Lions.

That leaves Wentz — a one-time MVP candidate before a season-ending injury derailed his part in what ultimately proved to be a Super Bowl run for the Philadelphia Eagles six years ago — as the most experienced QB still available on the free agent market. Wentz finished third in MVP voting in 2017 and owns a career record of 46-45-1 as an NFL starter.

Wentz’s stock has only declined since his career peaked during his second year. The quarterback has now also become something of a journeyman, suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and the Washington Commanders in 2022. He led those franchises to records of 9-8 and 2-5, respectively, during his time as the starter.

While his days as a No. 1 QB are likely behind him, Wentz does make sense as a seasoned backup for a team without much experience under center — which the Packers very much are. Love has started just one game across three years in the league, logging a total of just 83 pass attempts. Neither Clifford nor McGough have ever thrown a pass in a regular season NFL game.

Alex McGough is Dark Horse Candidate to Back Up Jordan Love in Green Bay

Green Bay on Sunday cut ties with another quarterback who has never thrown a regular season pass when the team released Danny Etling.

Demovsky noted on Monday that McGough has been on the receiving end of an inordinate amount of practice reps for a fourth-string quarterback since arriving in Green Bay, hence his elevation to third-string status and the competition to serve as Love’s backup.

McGough had two professional stints with the Seattle Seahawks — the team that selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft — that bookend his NFL experience. He also has preseason experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

After the league appeared through with McGough, the 27-year-old joined the Birmingham Stallions. He led that organization to its second consecutive USFL championship last season and earned MVP honors along the way.