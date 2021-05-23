Ex-Packer Charles Woodson’s Son Destroys Entire Defense [WATCH]

Charles Woodson appears to have passed down some of his football greatness.

Woodson proudly shared a video to his Twitter on Saturday night that featured his youngest of two sons, 10-year-old Chase, busting out some head-turning moves against an unprepared defense in one of his recent youth flag football games. The young Woodson found a way to juke nearly every defender in his path on the way to the endzone, a sequence that his father filmed and hilariously commentated from the stands while cheering him on.

“Rumble, young man, rumble!” Woodson says near the end of the clip. “Good God Almighty!”

Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, spending notable portions of his legendary defensive back career with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. He will be inducted into both the Packers and Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year. Woodson was also Mr. Football in Ohio (1994) as a high schooler before delivering a three-year career at the University of Michigan that made Wolverines royalty and culminated with him winning the Heisman Trophy (1997).

While it is probably too early to start speculating about Chase’s future in football, the young man sure has a few instincts that could give him a chance.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Woodson’s Packers Induction on Horizon

Woodson has been a name of legend for years now with Packers fans, but the 44-year-old former defensive back will, at last, get his permanent place in franchise history on Aug. 28 when he becomes the 27th player inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame. He defended 99 passes over 100 career games for Green Bay, picking off 38 while tallying a combined 467 tackles.

“The Green Bay Packers and all our fans congratulate Charles on this tremendous, well-deserved honor,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement when the team announced Woodson’s election. “Charles played the game the right way, and we would not have won Super Bowl XLV without his outstanding play and leadership. He had a remarkable career, including seven great seasons in Green Bay. We look forward to his induction in Canton and welcoming him back to Lambeau Field to unveil his name in the stadium next season.”

Woodson will be inducted alongside fellow ex-Packers cornerback Al Harris, another player who was originally drafted by another franchise (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and found stardom in the green and gold. They were each part of the Packers’ 2010 Super Bowl championship team and played for several seasons together in Green Bay’s secondary.

Canton Also Awaits Woodson in August

Prior to his Packers induction, Woodson will also have his overall NFL legacy enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio. He was selected in his first year of eligibility on the Hall of Fame ballot and will enter alongside former rival and Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who is also a first-time-eligible player.

Woodson’s seven years with the Packers were memorable, but so too were his two stints with the Raiders. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998 after the Raiders drafted him at No. 4 overall. He played eight initial seasons in silver and black before leaving to join the Packers; although, he returned in 2013 for a three-year run that saw him finish with multiple franchise records — as the career leader in forced fumbles (18) and pass deflections (84).