Packers Claim Young Defensive Lineman Off Waivers From 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are adding another depth piece to their defensive front.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Wednesday, May 25, that the team had claimed fourth-year defensive tackle Chris Slayton off the waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, bringing their defensive line room to 10 total players.

Slayton was a seventh-round pick for the New York Giants in 2019, but the 25-year-old has also spent time with four other teams over the past two seasons and has still not taken his first regular-season NFL snaps. Most recently, he held a spot on the 49ers’ practice squad for the final two months of the 2021 season and was set to return in 2022 on a reserve/futures contract before getting waived on May 23.

The Packers did not need to make a corresponding move for Slayton as there was already a spot open on their 90-man offseason roster from when they released backup kicker JJ Molson last weekend. They are now back to the 90-player limit.

Packers Set for Deep D-Line Battles

While Slayton is clearly a depth addition, the Packers have invested quite a few resources in beefing up their defensive line for next season. They signed veteran Jarran Reed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million during free agency to give them more experience alongside Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry. They also used a first-round pick to acquire Devonte Wyatt before adding Jonathan Ford in the seventh round.

For the first time in several years, the Packers could have legitimate competition for nearly every role on their defensive line in 2022. Kenny Clark is a solid lock as their starting nose tackle, but Wyatt, Lowry, Reed and 2021 fifth-rounder T.J. Slaton could all contend for the other starting roles. There should still be an interesting battle for the sixth — and maybe even seventh — spot in the rotation between Ford, Jack Heflin, Slayton and undrafted rookies Hauati Pututau and Akial Byers.