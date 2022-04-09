NFL Prospect Confirms Severe Injury After Packers Pro Day

Former Northern Illinois fullback/running back Clint Ratkovich has confirmed he suffered a severe knee injury during his April 8 workout at the Green Bay Packers’ pro day for local prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Ratkovich is believed to have torn his ACL while working out in front of the Packers on Friday along with other local prospects. The local pro days are designed to give scouting opportunities to lesser-known players who were either not invited to the NFL Combine or got little exposure at their school’s pro day. They also improve their chances of being signed as undrafted free agents.

Unfortunately true. I just want to thank the @packers and their staff for being so caring and helpful. The Rat will be back stronger and faster than ever, and that’s a promise. https://t.co/hsGyynxCv0 — Clint Ratkovich (@TheRatdog25) April 8, 2022

Ratkovich was unlikely to be drafted in the 2022 draft due to his smaller-school status and underwhelming production. He was a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection during his four seasons at Western Illinois, serving as more of a receiving weapon (128 receptions for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns) than a runner (97 carries for 429 yards and three scores) for the offense.

Only once he moved to Northern Illinois as a graduate transfer did he emerge as a truly bullish rushing option out of the backfield. He carried the ball more times in his lone year with the Huskies than his entire career with the Leathernecks and became a bit of a touchdown machine, finishing the 2021 season with 105 carries for 461 yards and 13 touchdowns — tying for the 24th-most among FBS running backs.

Unfortunately, Ratkovich will now have to wait until after his knee has recovered to see if he can parlay his strong final year into an opportunity at the sport’s highest level.

