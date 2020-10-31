Packers Work Out LSU Record-Setter With Key Starter Hurt

A record-setting kicker who helped lift LSU to a 2018 Fiesta Bowl victory spent some time with the Green Bay Packers this week with their starter on the mend.

According to the NFL’s list of visits and workouts, the Packers hosted Cole Tracy — who kicked a single-season record of 29 fields during his lone season for the Tigers — for a tryout on Thursday during a week where veteran Mason Crosby missed two practices and was limited in a third with back and calf issues.

The Packers also worked out former Chicago Bears tight end Dax Raymond, punter Johnny Townsend and long snappers Joe Fortunato and Colin Holba on Thursday; though, their tryouts with the team made official until Friday’s release from the NFL.

Before @JoeyB became an @LSUfootball legend, one of his biggest moments was leading an LSU comeback vs. Auburn in 2018, capped off by @cole__tracy’s game-winner. pic.twitter.com/VEBwEvxXrx — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 30, 2020

Crosby is currently listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 and may force the Packers to sign an emergency replacement to give their roster a second kicker. Unfortunately for Tracy, the Packers’ go-to outside option would be Nick Vogel, who had previously visited with the team and has already cleared the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, the Packers have been bringing in kickers (and other specialists, as evidenced by Friday’s workout list) for the past several weeks as a precaution for an unexpected absence for reasons related to COVID-19.

“We always have somebody waiting in the wings, so to speak, just in case something were to occur,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “Just with the requirements and the COVID situation, you can’t make those quick transactions. We always have people rolling through each week and we have a plan for that.”

No official roster moves were announced Friday, but the Packers have typically waited until the day before a game to make any activations, demotions or elevations. They could also activate wide receiver Allen Lazard or inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (or both) from injured reserve following their return to practice this week. Each would require a corresponding roster move.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Rule Out Starting CB After Injury Setback