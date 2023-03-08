Packers Linked to Ex-Cowboys QB as Rodgers Trade Talks Ramp Up

The Green Bay Packers are on the precipice of trading Aaron Rodgers but if/when they do, the team is going to need a reliable backup quarterback behind Jordan Love.

Love was a first-round pick in 2020 and impressed the coaching staff and the front office with the development he made in his third year, though the vast majority of those impressions came on the practice field. The 24-year-old was exceptional during the second half of a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the only meaningful minutes he played in 2022, but that’s hardly a significant sample size to project his future performance.

The fact is there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding Love, including his resilience to injury and how he will handle the pressure of replacing a four-time MVP under center in his first year as an NFL starter. If the Packers trade Rodgers to the New York Jets, the only other quarterback currently on the roster is Danny Etling, who has yet to take a snap in a regular season game as a professional.

All of the variables in the team’s QB equation point to the missing piece as a player with starting experience and a proven track record of performance leading a competitive franchise. Arguably the top available option fitting that criteria is Cooper Rush of the Dallas Cowboys.