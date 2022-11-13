Packers Sign Ex-Giants Cornerback Ahead of Cowboys Matchup

The Green Bay Packers are calling upon a former New York Giants draft pick to fortify their cornerback room with starter Eric Stokes now on injured reserve.

The Packers announced a series of roster moves on November 12 ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, including signing up cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They also officially placed Stokes on injured reserve after he sustained ankle and knee injuries in Week 9’s loss in Detroit.

As far as temporary moves, the Packers also elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed and outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the game-day roster against the Cowboys. Veteran kicker Mason Crosby was limited for the entire week of practice due to a back issue, but he was not given an injury designation in the final injury report; however, Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated has reported that Ahmed will handle kickoff duties as a precaution.

The Packers will also have a few injuries to monitor heading into Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. While rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) were already ruled out, they also have three players with injury designations for the game, including David Bakhtiari (questionable, knee), Amari Rodgers (questionable, hamstring) and Krys Barnes (doubtful, concussion).

Update: (3:20 p.m. ET, 11/13): Bakhtiari and Rodgers are both active against Dallas.

Ballentine Signing Could Have Multiple Purposes

After Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suggested earlier in the week that it is “unlikely” that Stokes — a 2021 first-round pick — will play again in 2022, it had been expected the Packers would make some sort of move to compensate for his loss in the lineup. Ballentine, however, gives them a dual opportunity to potentially test out a new cornerback and a new return specialist.

Ballentine, a 2019 sixth-round pick for the Giants, didn’t play a ton of defensive snaps prior to arriving in Green Bay. He played just under 300 defensive snaps over 13 games with two starts for the Giants as a rookie, but the majority of his career production has come on special teams. Across stints with the Giants, New York Jets and Detroit Lions, Ballentine has averaged 24.4 yards per return and shown some good downfield vision as a return specialist, which could be of value to the Packers moving forward.

While Rodgers was cleared from his hamstring injury and will play against the Cowboys, the Packers pulled him from kickoff return duties back in Week 5 and have been pulling back on his punt return reps as well. Part of that is likely tied to them needing to use him more often as a wide receiver, but Rodgers has also been underwhelming as a return man with concentration issues on securing the ball.