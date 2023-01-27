Packers Linked to Record-Breaking $37.5 Million Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are considering a blockbuster trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could get a strong package in return for the four-time MVP, including a veteran receiver he’s previously expressed interest in.

Multiple teams have emerged as potential suitors in a trade for the 39-year-old quarterback. However, the team that continues to draw the most media buzz has been the New York Jets, who have been linked to Rodgers prior to the end of the regular season.

One Jets veteran who could be involved in a Rodgers trade is wide receiver Corey Davis. The 28-year-old has been named a potential cap casualty this offseason, but the Jets could also offload his contract by a trade.

Peter Bukowski and Jason Hirschhorn from The Leap reported that the Packers reportedly expressed interest in Davis last season. Combining that information with Davis potentially on the chopping block and the Jets being interested in Rodgers, a trade involving the veteran receiver makes a lot of sense.

Will Aaron Rodgers Be Traded This Offseason?

While some Packers fans are holding out hope that Rodgers stays in Green Bay for 2023, it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll be playing elsewhere next season.

Although Rodgers has yet to announce his plans for the future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that a trade has been discussed and is on the table between the veteran QB and the Packers franchise. That bit of reporting generated tons of speculation surrounding potential trades for the four-time MVP.

The biggest hurdle on a potential Rodgers trade is the financial component. According to Spotrac, the Packers would take on $40 million in dead cap space if they traded the veteran quarterback prior to June 1.

Still, if Rodgers and the Packers are both determined to move on, the two sides could either restructure his contract or bite the bullet in order to trade him to a different team.

What Could Corey Davis Bring to Green Bay?

Considering the Packers have famously not taken a wide receiver in the first round during the Aaron Rodgers era, the Packers receiving one in exchange for Rodgers would send the internet into a frenzy.

Davis was taken with the fifth overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft after a dominant college career at Western Michigan. He set an FBS record while playing for the Broncos, racking up 5,285 yards over four seasons with the program.

Despite flashes of potential, Davis has struggled with consistency at the pro level. He has played in ever regular season game just once in his career and his never eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. However, that didn’t keep the Jets from signing him to a three-year, $37.5 million deal prior to the 2021 season.

That being said, Davis fits a lot of the thresholds that the Packers are looking for in a wide receiver. At 6’3″ and 209 pounds, the 28-year-old receiver fits the size thresholds of playmakers the Packers have taken in previous drafts during the Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst era.

If he can stay healthy, Davis would be an intriguing outside receiver option for the Packers to take some of the pressure off of Christian Watson while giving Jordan Love a reliable veteran weapon.