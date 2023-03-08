Packers Linked to $10.9 Million Free Agent Tight End

The Green Bay Packers are in need of some veteran weapons this offseason, and general manager Brian Gutekunst could take a swing on an established on at the tight end position in free agency.

Packers fans are keeping a close eye on an Aaron Rodgers trade, with Gutekunst entering into discussions with the Jets. However, regardless of what happens with the four-time MVP, the Packers will still need to retool their roster through the draft and free agency.

Aaron Schatz with ESPN+ and Football Outsiders gave his list of the best free agent fit for all 32 teams. When discussing the Packers, Schatz noted that former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz would be the perfect addition to Green Bay’s offensive attack.

“You may have heard that change could be coming to the quarterback position in Green Bay,” Schatz said. “You also should know that change is definitely coming when we look at who the Green Bay quarterback will be throwing to…Why don’t we complement the young Packers’ wideouts with a quality, dependable veteran at tight end?”

Schultz operated on a $10.9 million franchise tag in Dallas last season, but now the 26-year-old will get to test free agency for the first time in his career.

Why Do the Packers Need a Tight End?

Wide receivers tend to attract the most attention when it comes to Green Bay’s offseason needs, but the Packers currently have a massive hole at the tight end position.

The Packers are set to lose Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, and Tyler Davis to free agency on March 15. Much like Schultz, this will be the first real opportunity for Tonyan to hit the open market as a healthy player, so he could be searching for a bigger payday elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Lewis is 38 years old and nearing the end of his NFL career. The former first-round pick has yet to indicate if he plans on retiring, but there’s an outside chance the Packers would welcome him back if he decides to play again in 2023.

Josiah Deguara is currently the only tight end under contract, and his role last season was primarily as a lead blocker and fullback. The Packers will need a more established weapon in the passing game to keep their offense moving, which is why Schultz makes so much sense as a free agent target.

Could the Packers Draft a Tight End?

If the Packers aren’t comfortable paying a tight end like Schultz in free agency, they could go after one (or two) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This year’s class of tight ends is littered with athletes, including a handful of potential first-round picks. The Packers have consistently been linked to Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer with the 15th overall pick, with the former Fighting Irish playmaker leaving South Bend as the program’s all-time leader in receptions for a tight end despite only playing three seasons.

Another name to keep an eye out for is Georgia’s Darnell Washington, who has been named an ideal fit for Green Bay. At 6’7″ and 264 pounds, Washington is the closest prospect the Packers could get to a Lewis replacement as an in-line blocker with some receiving ability. His size and athleticism gives him the potential to be a true star at tight end.

Other prospects to keep an eye on include Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, or even South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft. There are plenty of options out there, meaning that the Packers might not be as interested in signing a tight end in free agency.