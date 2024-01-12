Packers Named Landing Spot for $8.5 Million Breakout RB

The Green Bay Packers could say goodbye to both of their running backs this offseason and reset the backfield the same way they’ve reset the QB position with Jordan Love and the wide receiver and tight end rooms with a host of draft picks over the past two years.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report on Friday, January 12, named Green Bay a potential destination for Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift. A former second-round selection of the Detroit Lions in 2020 (No. 35 overall), Swift is set to become a free agent in March.

The Georgia product also can catch passes out of the backfield with nearly 200 receptions and over 1,400 receiving yards in four years, which should help increase his value. When healthy, he’s a legitimate offensive weapon.

Last offseason proved that the free-agent market is cruel to running backs in today’s NFL, so Swift shouldn’t expect a large contract this spring. However, he is coming off a career year, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time as a pro and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.

D’Andre Swift Offers Packers 3-Down Back at Reasonable Price

The Packers threw their hat in the ring for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor around the beginning of the season, before he eventually re-upped with his current team. Green Bay was willing to spend meaningful money to bring Taylor in, which indicates clearly that the organization both values the position and may be ready to move on from Aaron Jones for the right player.

Swift won’t cost the kind of money Taylor got ($42 million over three years), as he’s not the same level of talent. However, Swift is a three-down back, more than five years Jones’ junior and headed for free agency this spring.

The Eagles running back put up 1,049 rushing yards on 229 carries (4.6 yards per attempt) to go along with 5 touchdowns. Swift also hauled in 39 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

Swift is in the final season of his four-year, $8.5 million rookie contract, and Spotrac projects his market value at $5.6 million annually over a new four-year deal.

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon Could Be Reaching End of Line with Packers

The Packers have boasted a successful two-pronged attack in the offensive backfield for the last three years, but this offseason appears to represent the end of the road for one, or perhaps both, of those players.

AJ Dillion will be a free agent in March, while Jones could be a salary cap casualty due to his $17.6 million cap hit in 2024 — the final year of his current $48 million contract.

On top of that, Jones battled injury for much of this season and will turn 30 years old late next year, while Dillon put up career lows in rushing yards, receptions and touchdowns (both rushing and total TDs) if one disregards his rookie numbers in 2020.