2 Darkhorse Teams Who Could Steal Aaron Rodgers From Jets



One of the biggest surprises among those inside the NFL is the fact that the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have been unable to come to terms on a blockbuster trade that would send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Garden State.

Rodgers previously announced that he “intends” to play for the Jets, and by all accounts, both teams are working towards a trade. However, three weeks since Rodgers’ revelation — at the time of publication — no trade has happened.

Might a team swoop in to steal Rodgers out from underneath general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets, as the NFL draft approaches, further limiting New York’s options at quarterback?

Two teams come to mind, as possible alternate destinations for Rodgers: The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s a look at how both situations could stack up for Rodgers:

San Francisco 49ers

Could Aaron Rodgers finally be headed to his hometown?

There was significant speculation in the hours leading up to the 2021 NFL draft that the 49ers and Packers were finalizing a trade that would send Rodgers to the bay area, and while that never materialized, what is to stop the two organizations from picking up where they left off?

For Green Bay, trading Rodgers within the NFC would certainly sting, but the 49ers seem stuck in neutral until they can find a long-term solution at quarterback. It remains to be seen if Brock Purdy or Trey Lance can either become that solution.

Rodgers would instantly vault the 49ers into the Philadelphia Eagles’ top competition for a Super Bowl berth in the NFC. Meanwhile, general manager John Lynch likely doesn’t view free agent signing Sam Darnold as a possible starter, but Rodgers would certainly move the needle.

The 49ers do not own a first or second-round pick in this year’s draft, but could conceivably flip multiple picks this year and in 2024 to Green Bay, who could build up their war chest to either build around Jordan Love or mine his replacement in coming years.

Rodgers’ most likely destination remains the Jets, but with each day that goes by without a deal going down, it becomes fair to wonder if the Packers will broaden their search for a trade partner to finally end this two-offseasons long saga.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are embroiled in a standoff of their own with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

There is some belief inside league circles that after using the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, that the Ravens could ultimately wind up trading the 2019 NFL MVP, and that the Indianapolis Colts could be “the leaders in the clubhouse,” according to multiple sources.

So, where does that leave the Ravens at quarterback?

If Baltimore is able to pry away a first-round pick from the Colts, who are scheduled to pick No. 4 overall, the Ravens could conceivably come away from Round 1 of this year’s draft with whoever remains among C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson among the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class.

However, this is a roster that’s built to compete today in the AFC North, and with a healthy Jackson or Rodgers could be the biggest challengers to the Cincinnati Bengals within the division.

Might general manager Eric DeCosta float the idea of trading Baltimore’s own first-round pick, No. 22 overall, to the Packers for Rodgers and flip Jackson for the Colts’ pick? This would allow Baltimore to add an elite defender, with an MVP-pedigree quarterback to make a run at the Super Bowl in 2023 and perhaps 2024.

For Green Bay, a trade with the Ravens would get Rodgers out of the NFC, and perhaps net a premium asset in return.