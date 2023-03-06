Packers Named Ideal Fit for NFL Draft Combine Standout

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis featured some breakout prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, but one in particular would be an ideal fit for what the Green Bay Packers are trying to do on offense.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted when speaking with reporters at the combine that the team has huge needs at tight end and safety. While those comments implied that certain veterans won’t return, it also reveals what kinds of prospects the front office is looking at early in the draft.

David Kenyon with Bleacher Report named some of the ideal landing spots for the combine’s biggest breakout stars, and when it came to the Packers, he listed Georgia tight end Darnell Washington as a best fit for the franchise.

“Long revered as a physically impressive player, Darnell Washington measured 6’7″ and 264 pounds at the combine,” Kenyon said. “…the Packers and Saints could have Washington bolster their blocking ahead of star running backs.”

With Gutekunst admitting the team needs help at tight end, Washington could be a realistic option for the Packers in the first or second round of the draft.

The Next Marcedes Lewis?

There have been few tight ends that have quite measured up to Packers veteran Marcedes Lewis. However, Washington might fit that mold almost perfectly for Green Bay.

The Georgia tight end prospect even admitted that Lewis was one of his favorite players to watch when speaking with reporters at the combine. At 6’7″ and 264 pounds, Washington is an imposing tight end with excellent blocking ability and impressive strength to carry defenders for extra yards after the catch.

Washington also put on a show in Indianapolis. His elite Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.90 ranks 11th out of 1,020 tight ends in NFL history, while his impressive one-handed catch during drills went viral.

This CATCH by Darnell Washington 😳 The Georgia TE put on a SHOW today at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/OF1n6SPEwH — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 5, 2023

The massive tight end prospect would be the ideal replacement for Lewis. The 38-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, and there’s no guarantee that he’ll return or keep playing with retirement being a very real possibility at his age.

The Packers have historically shied away from skill players in the first round, not taking a wide receiver or tight end that early since Javon Walker in 2002. However, given his size/athleticism profile and body of work for the back-to-back national champions, Washington has a very good chance of hearing his name called with the 15th overall pick.

Other Tight Ends The Packers Could Consider

Washington isn’t the only tight end coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft class the Packers will be keeping an eye. The class as a whole took the combine by storm with some impressive athletic testing, with other options being available in later rounds for Green Bay.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer has been linked consistently to the Packers in mock drafts heading into the combine. While he didn’t test as well as Washington, Mayer did leave the Fighting Irish as the all-time leader in receptions for a tight end despite only playing three seasons in South Bend.

There are other tight ends the Packers could consider outside of the first round. Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave showed off some impressive play speed at his size, while South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft could be the small-school prospect to make a name for himself at the pro level.

Green Bay will have plenty of options to choose from, but Washington is far and away the most unique tight end in this draft class.