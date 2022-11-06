Packers Made ‘Aggressive’ Trade Attempt for Pro Bowl Tight End

The Green Bay Packers may not have made any moves at the 2022 trade deadline, but general manager Brian Gutekunst reportedly was in on conversations for multiple playmakers, including a star tight end.

Although the Packers have been notoriously inactive at the trade deadline over the years, that has reportedly changed under Gutekunst. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Packers made aggressive attempts to trade for a few playmakers, including Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

“The Packers also revisited their interest in Waller, who they tried to acquire this past offseason when they traded Davante Adams to the Raiders,” Schefter said. “The Packers checked back with the Raiders before the deadline to see if they had any interest in dealing Waller this time, but Green Bay wasn’t willing to offer enough trade compensation to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl tight end, according to sources.”

Schefter also mentioned that the Packers had been involved in trade discussions for several wide receivers, including Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool. Unfortunately for Packers fans, the Chicago Bears swooped in and made the move for Claypool the day of the deadline.

Darren Waller Would Be a Star in Green Bay

Although the trade didn’t happen, it’s easy to imagine the kind of impact Waller would have had in Green Bay’s offense.

Originally a safety coming out of high school in Georgia, Waller was only a 3-star recruit with limited interest from FBS programs. He eventually committed to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, where he made the move from safety to wide receiver.

After a modest career with the ACC program, Waller was taken in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After his rookie season, the Ravens decided to convert the young player to tight end, where he’s played in the league ever since.

Waller’s career was nearly derailed by a battle with addiction that led to multiple suspensions in 2016 and 2017. However, after receiving help and getting back on the football field, he found himself with a new team in the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders helped Waller develop into one of the most exciting tight ends in the league. In three seasons from 2019 through 2021, Waller had caught 252 passes for 3,006 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

All of that hard work and production helped Waller earn a three-year, $51 million extension this offseason. While the Raiders may be struggling this season, Waller’s extension was proof that the 30-year-old has become one of the best tight ends in football.

Green Bay’s Tight End Room Could Look Very Different in 2023

Even if the Packers weren’t able to trade for a player like Waller, their tight end room isn’t going to look the same in 2023 given the status of some of their current players.

Robert Tonyan has looked like his old self returning from a torn ACL last season, catching 35 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown. However, Tonyan is only on a one-year deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Even the 38-year-old veteran Marcedes Lewis will be a free agent in 2023. Given his age and dwindling role in Green Bay’s offense, there’s a good chance that Lewis could retire rather than re-sign following this season.

Josiah Deguara is the only tight end currently under contract in 2023, so the Packers will have to add bodies at the position through free agency and the draft if they don’t end up bringing Tonyan, Lewis, or Tyler Davis back.