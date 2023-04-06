Packers Attempted to Trade For $51 Million Playmaker, Per Agent

The Green Bay Packers may not have the skill position players that they used to have, but there is now confirmation that general manager Brian Gutekunst attempted to take a big swing on a Pro Bowl playmaker last season.

During his YouTube show on Thursday, April 6, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee had NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus on to talk about the offseason. During the interview, Rosenhaus openly admitted that his client, tight end Darren Waller, had been shopped to the Packers and Miami Dolphins last year.

“The Raiders were in negotiations last year to trade Darren…[he] was very nearly traded last offseason,” Rosenhaus said. “I think the Packers and the Dolphins were very interested in Darren at that time, but the trade didn’t happen. The Raiders pulled back, I think, right before those deals could get done.”

"The Raiders were in negotiations last year to trade Darren Waller to the Packers and the Dolphins.. Once they shopped Darren he was always open to being moved and he's excited to join the Giants" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/90cqlr8LAs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2023

Waller was instead traded this offseason to the New York Giants, but still remains one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league in the middle of a three-year, $51 million deal. While he would have been an exciting weapon in Green Bay’s offense, the team’s current cap constraints made a trade unrealistic.

The Packers Still Need a Tight End

While the Giants got an exciting and established veteran in Waller, the Packers are now seriously in the market for a tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As it currently stands, the Packers have just two tight ends on their roster in Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis. Deguara has been utilized as more of a fullback and lead blocker, while Davis had a limited impact in the passing game last season.

The Packers will have to replace two key veterans at the position. Robert Tonyan signed a one-year deal with the Bears, and served as a primary passing-game tight end for Green Bay. Meanwhile, veteran Marcedes Lewis is still a free agent, and the Packers have zero current options to replace him as the blocking in-line tight end in the running game.

Fortunately for the Packers, this year’s draft class is littered with talent at the tight end position. Gutekunst is clearly doing his homework on the position as well, bringing in massive tight end prospect Darnell Washington for a top-30 visit to Green Bay.

Given their current lack of depth at tight end, there’s a real chance the Packers take two players at the position in this year’s draft.

Latest On Aaron Rodgers

While the Packers were called out for not trading for Waller last season, the team is currently busy trying to get a deal done for their superstar quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Despite Rodgers openly wanting to play for the Jets next season, the Packers may be listening to offers from other teams with how slowly the process has been going. One rumor has surfaced that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in swooping in and offering the Packers multiple third-round picks and a first-round pick in 2024 to acquire the four-time MVP.

However, the Jets remain the clear favorites to land Rodgers. Peter King with NBC Sports believes that the firm deadline for a deal to get done is Day 2 of the draft, or April 28. That gives Packers and Jets fans a few more weeks to sweat it out waiting for a deal to be finalized.