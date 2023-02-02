Former Packers Superstar Hints at Possible Reunion

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with enough uncertainty at the quarterback position this offseason, but one of the team’s biggest stars in recent memory in Davante Adams poured fuel onto the fire with some recent social media posts.

Trade speculation took off surrounding future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team is prepared to send him elsewhere this offseason. Multiple teams will be interested in acquiring the 39-year-old superstar, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason prior to hitting free agency, signing a massive $140 million extension. While Packers fans called for Adams to return to Green Bay after Derek Carr’s benching, the 30-year-old had a different kind of reunion in mind.

While answering questions on Twitter, Adams was asked which neighborhood Rodgers might move to this offseason, and he replied saying that his former teammate would move to his.

Adams also liked a tweet suggesting that the Raiders trade for Rodgers, stirring up even more speculation about a reunion between the two stars.

Although Adams’ social media activity may not mean much, the superstar could campaign hard internally with the Raiders to make a move for the 39-year-old quarterback.

Where Could Aaron Rodgers Play in 2023?

Although he has yet to make a decision about whether or not he’ll retire, Rodgers is already generating a massive amount of trade buzz heading into the offseason. He remained noncommittal on The Pat McAfee Show when asked about retirement, but said that it was interesting that the team was supposedly in trade talks without consulting him.

Regardless of his plans, there is already speculation surrounding multiple teams that would be logical landing spots for the four-time MVP. The Raiders make a lot of sense after benching Carr, and with Adams already in Las Vegas, the two could reunite and take Josh McDaniels’ offense to the next level.

The New York Jets also continue to be named in trade rumors with Rodgers. With the struggles of Zach Wilson this past season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh could try to add a veteran QB this offseason. The fact that the Jets also hired Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett could make a move to New York even more enticing.

One NFL executive even suggested that the Indianapolis Colts could be a contending team for Rodgers. General manager Chris Ballard has notoriously pursued veteran quarterbacks for the last few offseasons, and Rodgers would continue that trend if the Colts aren’t interested in taking a QB like Bryce Young or CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Regardless of where he plays, it’s looking more likely that Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is coming to an end.

Davante Adams Is Still Playing Like a Superstar

Adams and Rodgers had an incredible connection by the end of their playing days in Green Bay. However, while Rodgers took a step back in his production in 2022, Adams didn’t skip a beat despite the quarterback situation in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old wideout received first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors once again in 2022, catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions. Those accolades have firmly put Adams into the Hall of Fame conversation with three first-team All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowls already to his name.

It doesn’t look like Adams will be slowing down any time soon, but if the Raiders are somehow able to bring Rodgers to Las Vegas, the Raiders wide receiver could see another big uptick in his production in 2023.