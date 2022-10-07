Davante Adams Sounds Off Again With Rodgers, Carr Comparison

The Green Bay Packers have yet to discover a true replacement for the departed Davante Adams, while the wide receiver speaks as though he has completely moved on.

The franchise caved to Adams’ offseason demands of a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he could reunite with his good friend and former college quarterback Derek Carr. The wideout has since made some interesting comparisons between Carr and Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday, October 6, Adams again spoke to the differences between Rodgers and Carr during The Matt Lombardo Show, presented by Heavy.

I mean, they are two guys that expect a lot from themselves and they don’t, they’re not satisfied with anything less than a great effort out there, and they want greatness every time they hit the field. Obviously one is a four-time MVP, you know, Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and another one is slightly younger, extremely accomplished, but hasn’t really had some of the acknowledgements of the accolades that Aaron [Rodgers] has. [Carr has] probably had some of the most adversity from any other quarterbacks that I know of, let alone personally.

Adams Drew Heat During Preseason For Comments on Rodgers

In fairness to Adams, his words about Rodgers — whether in comparison with Carr, or otherwise — have never given the impression the the receiver is trying to tear his former quarterback down. Instead, Adams has attempted to build up Carr, his friend and teammate, in the face of questions about whether he can become truly elite.

The collateral damage of Adams’ commentary has been some heat thrown his way for not respecting Rodgers adequately.

“As far as talent and ability, it’s really similar, if I’m keeping it real,” Adams told ESPN in June of the two QBs.

The following month, Adams spoke with Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, referring to both Rodgers and Carr as Hall of Fame players.

“Any time you change QBs from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer … it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams said. “Both are great players and great to be around, so I’m just enjoying that process and getting better myself.”

Packers May Have Shot at Replacing Adams With Odell Beckham Jr.

Through four games this season, the Packers have attempted to replace Adams by committee.

Rodgers’ primary targets in his absence have been Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs. The results have mixed, as Green Bay has fought its way to a 3-1 record, while also struggling at times to move the ball efficiently through the air.

A potential solution is free agent and three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The wideout, who continues to rehabilitate from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl, has flirted with the idea of joining the Packers on several occasions over the last week.

Most recently, Beckham confirmed on Thursday that Green Bay is among his top destinations as he readies to return to the field around the Thanksgiving holiday.