Davante Adams Sends Message on Time With Packers After Raiders Trade

After eight seasons, Davante Adams‘ time as a member of the Green Bay Packers has come to an end.

The franchise made a surprise move by trading its All Pro wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, March 17. Adams let pundits and fans do most of the talking over the next 48 hours about how the NFL landscape has shifted under the weight of the deal and how the Packers will try to replace the irreplaceable wideout in their lineup. Then on Saturday, Adams spoke out via Instagram with a message to the city of Green Bay, his teammates and all of Packer Nation.

He thanked the organization for recognizing the player he could be back in the 2014 NFL Draft, taking a shot on him and sticking with him through the early years when the going was tough.

Next he thanked his teammates for challenging him to be better and for the lifelong relationships they’ve built together. And finally, Adams spoke directly to the Green Bay fans.

Lastly, to the city of Green Bay and its fans … putting on the green and gold jersey and competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From day one, you welcomed a kid from the Bay with open arms and made me and my family feel at home there. I can never repay you for your gratitude, but just know that this city will forever hold a special place in my heart. As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I’ve made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years.

Adams Opened Up On Why He Chose Raiders Over Return to Packers

The Packers initially used the franchise tag to lock Adams into a one-year deal for the 2022 season with the intention of offering him a long-term contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Packers made that offer and that it was higher than the five-year, $140 million agreement Adams landed with the Raiders, which is the richest deal ever signed by a wide receiver.

But as it turns out, Las Vegas had something to offer that Green Bay never could.

Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas. Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

“Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract that he’ll sign in Las Vegas,” Rapoport wrote. “Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders.”

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic added in his own report Thursday that Adams was drawn to the Raiders because of an opportunity to reunite with quarterback Derek Carr. The two have remained close friends since they were college teammates at Fresno State.

Packers Still Have Strong Options to Replace Adams

The Packers now face the impossible task of replacing the five-time Pro Bowler. While there are some strong options left in free agency, none stack up to Adams and what he accomplished as one of the best, if not the best, pass catcher in Packers’ history.

Among wide receivers still on the market are Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones and Will Fuller. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has spent his entire career in Green Bay, also remains unsigned.

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL and the timeline of his return is uncertain. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported March 14 that the Packers are in the mix for Landry, though the Cleveland Browns are in talks to re-sign the wide receiver after releasing him less than one week ago for financial reasons.

The Browns are also pursuing a reunion between their new quarterback Deshaun Watson and Fuller, who was one of his top targets for four seasons with the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell mentioned Jones as an option for the Packers in a report Friday while noting that rookie wide receivers, even drafted as high picks, are not exactly quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ preference.