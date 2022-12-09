Packers Fans React to Incredible Davante Adams Stat

The Green Bay Packers traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, and fans can’t believe how little his new team is utilizing him on offense at times.

The Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams in an epic collapse on Thursday Night Football on December 8, losing 17-16. Adams made some highlight plays, but was rarely targeted in the loss, catching just three passes for 71 yards in the loss.

Matt Schneidman with The Athletic pointed out via Twitter that Adams had fewer than four catches just once in 62 games from 2018 through 2021 with the Packers. Meanwhile, despite piling it up at times for the Raiders, Adams has had fewer than four catches in four games in Las Vegas, all of which were losses for his new team.

Fans got into Schneidman’s replies to share their thoughts on the situation with Adams and the Raiders.

“Wasting talent like they always do,” one fan shared.

“It’s wild,” another fan tweeted. “Their best player and there are games where they refuse to use him.”

“He could still have a personal record year for both targets and yds, but his receptions are WAY down,” one fan explained. “Carr just can’t make the throws that Rodgers can when Davante is doubled.”

There are all kinds of reasons as to why Adams isn’t getting the ball as consistently with the Raiders, and Packers fans are making sure that Las Vegas knows what kind of talent it has with their star receiver.

Why Did Davante Adams Leave Green Bay?

Adams left Green Bay as one of the greatest wide receivers in franchise history. However, legacy, accolades, and money aren’t the only things that matter to every professional athlete.

Following the 2022 season, Adams was set to become a free agent. Instead of re-signing Adams to a massive extension, the Packers traded him to the Raiders in exchange for two draft picks, while Las Vegas signed him to a five-year, $141.25 million extension.

The Packers reportedly offered Adams more money to stay in Green Bay. However, Adams wanted to play Derek Carr, his former quarterback when they were in college at Fresno State. The star receiver had also revealed that he wanted to play closer to his family, which lived on the West Coast.

Adams left Green Bay as a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. While he could have continued to play with Aaron Rodgers while making more money, Adams chose to be closer to home while playing with one of his closest friends, showing that not all athletes have similar motivations in the NFL.

Is Christian Watson Green Bay’s Next Star WR?

Adams may be gone, but the Packers might have found their next star wide receiver in rookie Christian Watson.

Watson was a second-round pick out of North Dakota State. While he didn’t play for the biggest program, his explosive plays in college along with a 6’5″ frame and a 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds made him one of the most intriguing receivers in the 2022 draft class.

Injuries and drops early in the season kept Watson from showing off his playmaking ability until Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the game with four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns, drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss when he was a rookie playing against Dallas.

That game helped Watson get his feet under him, and he’s been on a tear ever since. The rookie receiver has racked up eight total touchdowns over a four-week span, thrusting him into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

If he can keep the hot streak going, then Watson will have a very strong case for the award at the end of the year.