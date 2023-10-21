Packers Trade Rumors: Trade Pitch (Again) Sends Davante Adams to GB

Look, it is a longshot. Of course it is. But as the NFL deadline for deals approaches, there will be—and should be—plenty of Packers trade rumors afloat, and plenty of Davante Adams trade rumors afloat. As long as those two entities are swirling out there, someone is going to swirl them together.

Now, it is SB Nation, in an article titled, “8 NFL Trades That Need to Happen Before the Trade Deadline.”

The suggestion there is that the Packers go and acquire Adams because they need a veteran presence in their very inexperienced wide receiver corps, and because Adams has expressed unhappiness with the Raiders, which he did again—and rather forcefully—this week.

“There has been talk of the Packers adding a veteran receiver, both to help mentor the young players in the receiving room, and to aid in the development of first-year starter Jordan Love. Perhaps bringing Adams back to the NFC North would make everyone involved happy,” wrote Mark Schofield and James Dator on the site.

Davante Adams Expressed Raiders Frustration

Adams, as his fans back in Green Bay have surely noted, has had issues with the way the Raiders offense has executed this season, even despite consecutive wins (including one over the Packers in Week 5) that brought Las Vegas back to .500, at 3-3.

Adams has 39 catches for 471 yards this season.

“I am a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself and this offense. … I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, they won the Packers game, so why is there an issue?’” Adams said on Wednesday. “You see why there’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point.”

Packers folks know what Adams, who went to five Pro Bowls in eight seasons with Green Bay, is all about. But the question remains whether the Raiders do, as the organization has flip-flopped through coaches and quarterbacks (he will play with his fifth different starter in 24 games this week) in his two seasons in Las Vegas.

Adams openly confessed to frustration with not being involved in the game plan enough and a lack of communication. Thus, the return of Davante Adams-Packers trade rumors.

“When you’re a player like me, mentally my benchmark is not wins and losses, it’s greatness,” he said. “So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. …

“I came here to win and to do it the right way. So, I mean, if it don’t look like it’s supposed to look, then I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not part of that plan.”

Enjoy Packers-Davante Adams Trade Rumors While You Can

There is a rumor, from ESPN, that the Packers are looking into to trading for a wide receiver, but now comes the Debbie Downer segment of this proposal. It’s really, really unlikely that receiver will be Adams, who has a contract that comes with a cap hit of $14.7 million this year and, significantly, $25 million next year.

And Adams is 31. While the Packers would be better off with a veteran receiver to give Jordan Love a reliable check-down option, they would like someone closer to their timeline. Because this is the youngest roster in the league, that means if you’re old enough to rent a car, Green Bay is not likely to be interested.

Still, there are 10 days before the trade deadline, and the notion of getting Adams back with the Packers to help the team make a playoff run this season is a pleasant one. Enjoy that, and whatever Packers trade rumors you can get your hands on, while you can.