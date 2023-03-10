Packers Clear $12 Million in Cap Space with All-Pro Lineman: Report

The Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst have been hard at work to clear cap space for the 2023 season, and the front office has opened up another significant chunk thanks a move with All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

With ongoing rumors surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have still been focused on opening up the 2023 salary cap through contract restructures. Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones agreed to a $5 million pay cut back in February, while key veterans like Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith, and Kenny Clark have all had their contracts reworked to push their cap hits into the future.

Bakhtiari is now the latest veteran to see his contract redone. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers have restructured the 31-year-old’s contract.

The #Packers have restructured LT David Bakhtiari’s contract, per sources, converting $9.5 million into a March roster bonus and $5.5 million of his 2023 base salary into a guaranteed signing bonus. This will lessen his $28.8M cap hit for Green Bay to maneuver. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2023

Depending on void years with Bakhtiari’s deal, the restructure could clear the Packers as much as $12 million in cap space for the 2023 season. The Packers were already $16.5 million under the cap according to Over the Cap, and this move will give the team even more flexibility.