Packers Predicted to Cut Ties with 2 Former All-Pros, Save $31.6 Million

“Releasing De’Vondre Campbell would be more logical next offseason because the dead money on his contract will drop from $11.6 million to $8 million. However, releasing him with a post-June 1 designation this offseason would still clear $10.6 million in 2024 salary,” BR’s Scouting Department wrote. “Campbell is coming off his worst statistical season since joining Green Bay in 2021. He has three years remaining on his contract, but the Packers could very well determine that it’s time for a more dependable, and possibly cheaper, replacement.”

Packers Need to Free Up Money to Extend QB Jordan Love

Some of Green Bay’s financial focus will likely be on free agency and acquiring new pieces along with the rookies they add in this April’s draft, but the franchise also needs to begin thinking about how it will pay quarterback Jordan Love.

Love started the year hot, then cooled off to an extreme degree before coming back stronger than ever down the second half of the regular season. He finished the year with 4,159 passing yards, 32 TDs and 11 INTs. He then led the Packers to an upset of the Dallas Cowboys over Super Wild Card Weekend and brought the league’s youngest offense to within minutes of a second road playoff win against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Instead of exercising the fifth-year option on Love’s deal ahead of the 2023 campaign, his first as a full-time starter, the team renegotiated his contract. Love signed a one-year, $22.5 million extension with $13.5 million in fully-guaranteed money that keeps him under contract through next year.

However, the Packers are likely to try and extend Love this offseason after he produced one of the best campaigns under center in the entire NFL. Spotrac projects Love’s market value at $179.5 million over a new four-year contract.