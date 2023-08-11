Packers’ Underrated Unit Predicted to Produce 4 Pro Bowlers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers will field one of the youngest collections of skill players in modern NFL history in 2023, which has led to misconceptions about what the team can accomplish this season.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell afforded an entire segment to Green Bay’s offensive line during the August 10 edition of The Bill Barnwell Show podcast, in which he asserted that fans, media and oddsmakers may be underestimating the Packers as a team due to perceived health issues on what is poised to be an impressive offensive line in 2023.

“This is the healthiest line the Packers have had in several seasons,” Barnwell said. “Teams that don’t have a great offensive line, like perhaps the [New York] Jets — that leads to them being a little overrated in my opinion. And teams that have a very impressive offensive line like the Packers, I think are being underrated. They’re deep. They have the potential to have four really above-average, maybe even Pro Bowl-caliber, starters if things break right.”

Healthy Versions of David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins Give Packers One of NFL’s Best Offensive Lines

Data analyst Seth Walder of ESPN appeared on Barnwell’s podcast Friday and spoke specifically about the value of David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, who should combine to create one of the top left-side offensive-line tandems in the NFL this season if they remain healthy.

“One thing the Packers have had for awhile has been a good offensive line. I do think that this does give potential to make life easy for Jordan Love,” Walder said. “Bakhtiari, when he was on the field last year, was really good. We know Jenkins is really good.”

Bakhtiari missed the final four games of the 2020 campaign with a torn ACL, which also kept him sidelined for all but one regular season contest in 2021. The left tackle missed six games last season for a variety of reasons, but was a first-team or second-team All-Pro for five consecutive years between 2016-20.

Jenkins missed half of the 2021 campaign with an ACL tear of his own, but has earned Pro-Bowl nods in two of his four professional seasons to this point (2020, 2022). Jenkins signed a four-year extension worth $68 million last December to remain in Green Bay, while Bakhtiari is entering the third season of a four-year, $92 million contract in 2023.

Zach Tom May Start for Packers at Right Tackle or Center

Jon Runyan Jr. is slotted in at right guard in Green Bay after starting 33 of the team’s last 34 games over the last two years. The other two spots — right tackle and center — will go to two of three players: Zach Tom, Yosuah (Yosh) Nijman and Josh Myers.

Green Bay’s first unofficial depth chart of the preseason lists Tom at right tackle and Myers at center. However, there has been a well-publicized battle during training camp between Tom and Myers for the center position as the coaching staff seeks to put its best five linemen on the field, and Nijman has proven to be a quality right tackle in his own right.

“Zach Tom was solid when he played tackle last season according to pass-block win-rate,” Walder said. “It’s not like if they don’t have him at right tackle — Yosh Nijman was really good as a right tackle [in 2022]. I think you could potentially look at a very solid 1-5 in Green Bay for pass blocking.”

Barnwell also mentioned Tom as a rotation player ready to make the jump to a full-time starter in an article published by ESPN on Tuesday, August 8.