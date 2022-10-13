Packers’ David Bakhtiari Not Ready for Full Game, Per Insider

David Bakhtiari has now played in three consecutive games for the Green Bay Packers and seemed closer than ever to returning to a full-time role as their stalwart left tackle, but the All-Pro isn’t expected to make the leap in Week 6.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed to The Pat McAfee Show on October 13 that the Packers are expecting to keep Bakhtiari in a rotation at left tackle for their Week 6 home game against the New York Jets. The five-time All-Pro has taken important steps toward returning to the lineup in his previous capacity, but the team remains cautious with him and his knee after not having him available for almost the entire 2021 season.

“I wouldn’t expect him to play a full game this weekend, but I think that is what they are working toward,” Rapoport said on October 13. “They have been, as we know, extremely careful — extremely careful — because he’s that valuable, and I think the goal is to do a little bit of a tackle switcharoo situation where you do one series in, one series out. I think Ronnie Stanley with the Ravens is doing the same thing. … I think the hope is for a full game. I don’t believe it will be this week. But, the fact that he’s back and not on the injury report, that’s good.”

To be clear, Bakhtiari has been removed from the Packers’ final injury reports in each of the past two weeks prior to game day, but he continues to show up in the daily report for the knee injury. The good news, however, is the Packers appear to be moving away from their day-on, day-off practice schedule with him. He practiced back-to-back days (Wednesday and Thursday) both last week and this week leading up to the Jets.

Nijman Makes LT Rotation a Suitable Option for Packers

If the Packers do stick to the rotation as Rapoport believes, it will mean another week of Bakhtiari splitting his reps with Yosh Nijman, but that’s not really such a bad thing.

Nijman held down the left tackle spot for the better part of the last year while both Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were recovering from ACL injuries and has continued to play increasingly well for their offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Nijman has allowed just one hit and no sacks on 120 pass-blocking snaps this season. His talent has grown to the point where the Packers have even considered moving him to right tackle once Bakhtiari is ready to fully take the reins again on the blindside.

“Potentially, that’s something we’ve definitely talked about,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on October 3. “We’ll continue to do the best job we can in terms of repping these guys at practice. That is definitely something we’ve talked about, but haven’t made any decision about that yet.”

In the meantime, the Packers find themselves in a convenient situation where they can ease back Bakhtiari into the lineup and slowly build up his confidence without experiencing a drop in the quality of play at left tackle. Not many teams could afford to restrain their All-Pro left tackle, but Nijman’s sustained success makes it possible.