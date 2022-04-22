Packers Free Agent WR Signs New Deal With NFC North Rival

Yet another player within the Green Bay Packers’ free-agent pool has found a new home within the NFC North.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles announced on April 21 that veteran wide receiver David Moore — who spent the final parts of the 2021 season with the Packers — had been signed to their 90-man offseason roster. The 27-year-old receiver/returner also split time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos last season and had played his previous four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

We have signed David Moore & Greg Stroman Jr. to one-year contracts. Welcome to Chicago, @DmoeSwagg23 & @IAM_GSIII! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 21, 2022

The Packers signed Moore to their practice squad last season in late December after Marquez Valdes-Scantling was placed on injured reserve, adding both depth and a new potential option to help boost their struggling punt return game. Days later, he was elevated to the active roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and showed promise with an average of 11 yards on three punt returns.

Unfortunately, Moore landed on the COVID-19 list at the beginning of Week 18 and was unavailable for elevation in the regular-season finale. The Packers also declined to call him up for their divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Moore is the third Packers free agent to join the Bears this offseason after guard/center Lucas Patrick and fellow wideout Equanimeous St. Brown both signed in March. The Packers have also seen veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan land contracts with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 season.

Packers Could Still Use a Primary PR/KR

The Packers were most likely not going to bring back Moore after how little he ended up offering their team last year, but it remains a mystery who new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will turn to as their primary return specialist(s) in 2022.

Right now, there are a few candidates with some level of experience on their roster. Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill both handled returner responsibilities in 2021, but Rodgers struggled tremendously in his role and Hill is coming off an ACL tear. Then there’s Malik Taylor, who might not even make the 53-man roster, and Randall Cobb, who will be turning 32 before the start of the season. All in all, not a great selection.

Thankfully, the NFL draft is almost here.

The Packers are going to be drafting at least one wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft next week unless some cosmic shift of delusional washes over their entire front office. They have lost Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown from their 2021 receiver room and have 11 total selections, including two in each the first, second and fourth rounds. Given they don’t have many long-term commitments among their returning bunch, it could serve them well to add multiple receivers — especially if one can offer a dynamic weapon for their return game.

The Packers have already held a pre-draft meeting with at least one prospect who could fit the mold. Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. — who ran one of the fastest times in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine — met with the Packers earlier this month and returned 23 kickoffs and 18 punts during his final season with the Volunteers. It is possible he could still be available when the Packers are on the clock in the fourth round.