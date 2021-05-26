Packers Restructure Veteran DL, Pushing More Money to 2022

Another veteran has solidified his place with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 as the team continues to borrow from its future to go “all-in” for next season.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have restructured the contract of starting defensive lineman Dean Lowry, reducing his salary to the veteran minimum ($990,000) and converting the difference into a signing bonus in order to create $2.488 million in 2021 salary-cap space. Three void years were also tacked onto his deal to better help Green Bay spread out the cap hit.

A look at Dean Lowry's new contract terms: 📉2021 cap now $3.8M down from $6.3M

🔒He is basically guaranteed to make the 53-man roster with dead cap exceeding 2021 cap charge

💵Cutting in 2022 gives $2.5 less savings than before restructure

Lowry, 26, has started every game in two straight seasons for the Packers, but his play has struggled to live up to the standard he set in 2018 that earned him a pay raise. Though he did match a career-high three sacks last year, he had difficulty consistently pressuring quarterbacks on 313 pass-rush snaps and was even less effective on his 286 snaps of run defense, finishing with his fewest tackles (36) in three seasons.

The Packers could have moved on from Lowry after June 1 and freed up about $2.288 million more for this year’s salary cap. Instead, he is now essentially guaranteed to make their 53-man roster for next season as it would cost about $2.3 million more to cut him than keep him after the restructure, based on figures from Spotrac.

Lowry’s contract is but one of many veteran deals the Packers have reworked for immediate cap savings this offseason. They have also restructured David Bakhtiari (about $8.3 million in savings), Za’Darius Smith ($7.38 million), Preston Smith ($7.25 million), Adrian Amos ($4.33 million), Billy Turner ($3.56 million) and Mason Crosby ($1.34 million), while Devin Funchess took a pay cut of about $750,000.

