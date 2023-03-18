Long-Time Packers Starter Signs $8.5 Million Deal with New Team

In an offseason where the Green Bay Packers are losing multiple established veterans, potentially including future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, long-time starter Dean Lowry is heading to a new team as well.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is letting plenty of veterans walk, mostly because of the team’s salary cap constraints. The team has been hard at work restructuring contracts for key players including David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones just to clear enough cap space to get through the offseason.

Another veteran announced his departure on Friday, March 17. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted that Lowry was signing a two-year deal with Green Bay’s NFC North rival in the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with former #Packers DL Dean Lowry, per source. Lowry started 80 games over seven seasons in Green Bay and has 15.5 career sacks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

Pelissero added that the two-year deal would be worth $8.5 million. It’s a solid payday for Lowry, but a sad moment for Packers fans seeing a seven-year veteran for Green Bay ship off to play for one of their biggest rivals.

Other Packers Players Departing

Lowry isn’t the only key veteran leaving this offseason, and while he may have been one of the longest-tenured players, he may not be the biggest loss for Green Bay.

Tight end Robert Tonyan joined an NFC North rival as well, but won’t be joining Lowry in Minnesota. Instead, Tonyan was able to secure a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, where he’s hoping to have a major impact in their passing game catching passes from promising young quarterback Justin Fields.

The Packers are also losing another defensive lineman to free agency, with Jarran Reed reuniting with his old team in the Seattle Seahawks. The 30-year-old was a second-round pick by Seattle back in 2016, playing his first five seasons for Seattle.

However, no official departure will be felt more than the loss of wide receiver Allen Lazard. The former undrafted free agent out of Iowa State developed into a dependable wideout with incredible blocking ability. Now, Lazard will finally be leaving Green Bay after signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the New York Jets, presumably to reunite with his superstar quarterback.

Other current free agents include Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, and Adrian Amos with no indication that any of them will be returning to Green Bay.

Latest On Aaron Rodgers

In what has been a wild offseason of NFL trade rumors, Rodgers has stolen all of the headlines with his saga involving the Packers and Jets.

Rodgers confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023. This announcement came after the two teams entered into trade discussions the week prior to free agency, with Rodgers even meeting with multiple Jets officials including owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh.

However, Rodgers noted that the Packers have dug their heels in and a trade is being stalled because general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to maximize the team’s compensation. Justis Mosqueda with Acme Packing Company explained why Gutekunst might be doing this, trying to squeeze the Jets as they struggle with leverage in negotiations.

Despite not being on the Jets roster, Rodgers has been working to lure free agents to New York so that he can play with some of his favorite players. The list of players that Rodgers has encouraged the Jets to reach out to includes former teammates like Lazard and even star wideout Odell Beckham Jr..

All signs are pointing towards Rodgers playing for the Jets in 2023, but until a trade happens, the NFL world will be anxiously waiting for an announcement.