Trade Proposal Gives Packers $54.5 Million Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have found a future star at wide receiver in Christian Watson, but if they want to secure another playmaker for the offense in 2023, a star wide receiver has reportedly become available.

After a 20-16 loss the Detroit Lions knocked the Packers out of playoff contention, the franchise is now looking ahead to how to return to the postseason in 2023. Meanwhile, the team is forced to hold on any future plans as quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to hint at retirement.

One spark that could kickstart Green Bay’s struggling passing game has suddenly become available. Jordan Schultz with The Score tweeted on Tuesday, January 10 that the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interested in trading away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Sources: #AZCardinals plan to try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. DHop has 2 yrs and $34.36M left on his contract and is likely to seek a new deal. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this to GM candidates. My story, via @theScore: https://t.co/xX8NHkULYH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 10, 2023

Packers analysts didn’t take long to react to the new, with The Leap’s Peter Bukowski even suggesting a possible trade that would send the Cardinals former first-round pick Eric Stokes to the team in exchange for the veteran receiver.

If you knew Aaron Rodgers was coming back in 2023, would you trade Eric Stokes for De'Andre Hopkins? I was originally going to make the question Rasul Douglas, but I think this makes the calculation tougher because of age and upside. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 10, 2023

Even with the emergence of Watson, the Packers were unable to replace the production and ability of Davante Adams after trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. While fans have been clamoring for an unlikely reunion with Adams, a home-run trade for a player like Hopkins could replace what the team lost prior to the 2022 season.

Could a Trade Realistically Work for DeAndre Hopkins?

Hopkins would be an ideal weapon for Green Bay’s offense, allowing them to take some of the pressure off of Watson while adding another receiver capable of serious production. However, there are too many hurdles in the way for this to be a realistic possibility.

Financially, Hopkins is making too much money for the Packers to be able to afford him. The 30-year-old receiver is set to count for $30.75 million against the cap and 2023 and then another $26.2 million in 2024 before being a free agent the following year.

As it stands now, the Packers are projected at $5 million over the cap in 2023, and will have to make several moves to trim their roster and restructure contracts before they can even consider adding any free agents.

What makes matters even more complicated is that Hopkins has a no-trade clause attached to his contract, according to Schultz. This means that the 30-year-old wideout would have to approve any possible trade destination, if he even has any desire to leave the Cardinals at all.

The Packers could use another wide receiver, but with the current state of the roster, the team can’t afford to use premium assets at the position while there are so many questions elsewhere on the 53-man roster.

Will Aaron Rodgers Return in 2023?

A weapon like Hopkins could could entice Rodgers to return to Green Bay next season. However, it’s still unclear what Rodgers plans to do in 2023.

The 39-year-old quarterback had contemplated retirement after the 2021 season, and the speculation has ramped up again after Rodgers declined to swap jerseys with Lions rookie Jameson Williams following the regular season finale.

Rodgers will be 40 years old in December of next season, and the 2022 season showed flashes of regression from the future Hall of Fame quarterback. However, with nearly $60 million on the line if Rodgers returns to Green Bay next season, it will be awfully hard for the star quarterback to turn down that kind of money for a chance at another playoff run.

Regardless of what Rodgers decides to do, the Packers are likely going to look significantly different in 2023.