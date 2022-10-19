Packers Encouraged to Sign Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Green Bay Packers need a spark on either side of the football right now. While trade rumors are popping up for offensive playmakers, the Packers are a team who could also use some additional help rushing the passer.

Heading into Week 7, the Packers have been mentioned in trade rumors for numerous wide receivers, including Chase Claypool, Jarvis Landry, and numerous other veterans who could use a change of scenery.

However, the Packers could use some help on the other side of the ball. Rashan Gary is playing at a high level, and rookie JJ Enagbare is showing some flashes, but a veteran presence rushing the passer could give the Packers some much-needed depth. Alex Ballantine talked about some free agents the Packers should pursue, mentioning Pro Bowl pass rusher Dee Ford in the process.

“A third edge rusher to rotate Gary and Smith out of the game or play in sub-packages would elevate the overall ceiling of the unit,” Ballentine said. “The free-agent market doesn’t have a ton of options, but Dee Ford is an interesting name…If his back is truly healthy enough for him to play, he could be a great third pass-rusher that would give the Packers pass rush even more punch.”

Ballentine also mentioned that the Packers should consider making a run at wide receiver Will Fuller V and offensive lineman Daryl Williams.

Could Dee Ford Make an Impact?

It’s been a while since NFL fans saw Ford on the football field, but at one time he was one of the more exciting pass rushers in football.

Ford spent five years with the Auburn Tigers in college, establishing himself as a dominant pass rusher in the SEC by the end of his college career. Along with being a national champion in 2010, Ford had a productive career with 27.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was a first-team All-SEC selection as a senior after recording double-digit sacks with 10.5.

After a strong end to his college career, Ford was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 23rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. It took him some time to hit his stride, but by his final season in Kanas City he was a dominant force in 2018. He was named a Pro Bowler that season after recording 13 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles.

The San Francisco 49ers traded for Ford following the 2018 season, but health problems kept him from seeing the field as much as he’d like. He played in just seven games over his last two seasons in San Francisco, eventually being released before the start of the 2022 season.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Ford was healthy despite being released, so there’s optimism that he can still play. There could be another reason why he’s still a free agent, but if he’s still capable of playing at a high level, the Packers should consider bringing him in.

Green Bay’s Rookie Pass Rusher Is Showing Flashes

A veteran pass rusher could be a big boost to Green Bay’s defense, but the rookie JJ Enagbare is starting to carve out a role as the team’s third outside linebacker.

Enagbare was a star on South Carolina’s defense, earning a first-team All-SEC selection as a junior with six sacks and three forced fumbles. His production dipped a bit as a senior, but the Packers still took a chance on him by taking him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Although he’s not a starter, Enagbare has seen the field as a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, and is starting to generate some pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He even recorded his first career sack in Week 6 in the loss to the New York Jets.

If he can continue to build upon his Week 6 performance, then the Packers might not even need to add a veteran pass rusher like Ford.