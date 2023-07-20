Ex-Packers Veteran Offensive Tackle Lands With NFC Foe: Report

A former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman and short-term starter has found a new home with another NFC contender for the 2023 season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly for the 2023 season, reuniting him with the team that originally drafted him in the fifth round of 2012.

Kelly played 10 games as the Packers’ swing tackle during the 2021 season and spent the final month of the regular season as their starting right tackle while Billy Turner was dealing with a knee injury. Over his 185 pass-blocking snaps during the regular season, he allowed just one sack and four pressures, but his time in Green Bay is better remembered for his disastrous playoff performance in which he allowed one sack and five pressures in the Packers’ 13-10 divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelly also spent the 2022 season in a reserve role with the Indianapolis Colts, allowing zero sacks but five quarterback hits and 14 pressures over 240 offensive snaps.

Will Yosh Nijman or Zach Tom Win Starting Right Tackle Job for Packers Heading Into the 2023 Season?

The Packers are past the days of having to rely on a 30-year-old veteran to fill out their right tackle position, but there is still one key question about their right tackle situation heading into next week’s camp: Will Yosh Nijman or Zach Tom win the starting job?

Nijman has experience on his side after starting the final 13 games of the 2022 regular season at right tackle for the Packers. While he committed too many penalties (10) and had some rough moments as a pass-blocker — such as when he gave up two sacks in the must-win regular-season finale against Detroit — he was still one of the bright spots for the Packers’ struggling offense in 2022. With a strong camp, he should have a good shot at holding onto his starting job, at least to begin the new season.

Tom, however, showed promise in his limited snaps as a rookie last year. The 2022 fourth-round pick saw the majority of his action at left tackle (295 snaps), but he was also asked to line up at right tackle and both guard spots and held up nicely regardless of position, giving up just one sack and 12 pressures over his 296 pass-blocking snaps. Much like with Elgton Jenkins, when a talent is good enough to thrive anywhere, it becomes the burden of the coaching staff to figure out a way to get him on the field.

“The best five out there that gel the best and are the most physical, that’s what I’m looking for,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on May 17.

Josh Myers & Royce Newman Among Packers Starting Offensive Lineman Fighting for Their Futures in 2023

Nijman vs. Tom isn’t going to be the only story worth monitoring with the Packers’ offensive line when camp opens next week. There are also a few returning veterans, such as Josh Myers and Royce Newman, who are fighting for their long-term futures.

Myers has never quite lived up to the admittedly unfair expectations the Packers thrust upon him when they drafted him in 2021 to replace All-Pro center Corey Linsley. He missed a large chunk of his rookie season with a knee injury and then struggled to stay consistent as an every-game starter in 2022, giving up three sacks and 13 pressures. While there appears to be no imminent danger of Myers getting replaced, he will need to have a strong third season with the team to solidify himself as their long-term center.

Things are more dire for Newman. The 2021 fourth-rounder was benched from his right guard job just six games into the 2022 season and only saw action on offense in three more games before the end of the season. With Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr. expected to be the Day 1 starters and Jake Hanson and Tom giving them two quality depth pieces, Newman could need a strong camp to avoid missing the initial 53-man roster cut.