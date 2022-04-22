Deep-Threat WR Would Consider Packers in 2022 Over Retiring

If the Green Bay Packers are still interested in adding another veteran receiver after signing Sammy Watkins, they might want to give DeSean Jackson a call.

During an exclusive interview with Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated earlier this week, Jackson said he is still mulling retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL but mentioned there are a few opportunities that could persuade him to stick around for the 2022 season, including one with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

“If the right situation calls and (with) a great quarterback — not a good quarterback, great,” Jackson said about whether he would consider playing a 15th season in 2022. “There’s a few teams, I’m going to throw out the feelers. The Chiefs may be one, the Browns. Russell Wilson in Denver, Green Bay … so we’ll see for sure.”

DeSean Jackson exclusively tells me he’s contemplating retirement (despite previously saying he would return). ‘i’m not really sure if i’m going to play next year.’ only a handful of teams could change his mind — Denver being one. #LacesOutpic.twitter.com/VEJEISz3Le — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 21, 2022

Jackson Remains Impactful … When Healthy

Jackson has established himself as one of the NFL’s all-time great deep threats throughout his tenured career, putting up more than 1,000 yards in five seasons and getting named to three Pro Bowl rosters. He also currently holds the league record for career touchdowns of 60-plus yards (26) and is tied with Derrick Alexander, Lance Alworth, Bob Hayes and Jerry Rice for most career touchdowns of 80-plus yards (five).

While the 35-year-old Jackson has departed his prime, he has shown in recent seasons he is still capable of making an impact when he is healthy enough to take the field. Jackson caught 20 passes for an average of 22.7 yards per reception during his regular-season stints with the Los Angeles Rams (seven games) and Las Vegas Raiders (nine games) last season. He also came up with a big play for the Raiders in the playoffs, securing a 26-yard reception on fourth down that put them in Cincinnati territory and set them up to pull within one score a few plays later deep in the fourth quarter.

BIG PLAY On 4th & 5, Carr 26-yd pass to DeSean Jackson#Raiders 16 #Bengals 26 Q4 pic.twitter.com/k6fLBLdIOe — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 16, 2022

And yet, there are plenty of concerns associated with giving Jackson a shot.

Too Much Risk With Jackson?

Jackson didn’t miss any time with injuries last season and only played 16 of 17 games because he spent a week transitioning from the Rams to the Raiders, but the injury history becomes more troubling the farther back you look. He missed 11 games in 2020 due to a combination of hamstring and low-back injuries and finished the 2019 season on injured reserve after undergoing core-muscle surgery. In fact, Jackson has only played every game of a season twice in his career, most recently in 2013.

There is also a matter of cost. Just a year ago, Jackson signed a one-year contract with the Rams that carried a base value of $4.5 million and offered incentives that would have allowed him to take it up at $6.25 million. If he is even remotely looking for a similar deal with his next team, the Packers would likely have to count themselves out. After all, they just signed Watkins to a more team-friendly deal — one that carries a 2022 cap hit of just $2.167 million and a maximum value of $4 million via incentives.

The Packers could still pull it off if there was enough mutual interest. A deal with playtime and production incentives would allow them to minimize risk with his availability and effectiveness, but it might not make much sense if they intend to find a new receiver (or a few) in the 2022 NFL draft next week. Don’t forget that Jackson requested a trade from the Rams last season after not getting enough attention in the offseason — and was ultimately released to accommodate his desire to move on.