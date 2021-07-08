Packers Veteran WR ‘In Danger’ of Losing 2021 Roster Spot

Devin Funchess may have taken a pay cut to give himself a chance at making the Green Bay Packers’ roster in 2021, but nothing seems to be guaranteed for the veteran wide receiver with less than a month to go until the start of training camp.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky recently flagged Funchess as the one Packers veteran “in danger” of finding himself on the roster bubble heading into camp this summer. The longtime Packers insider pointed to the fact that Funchess hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly two years and questioned whether the 27-year-old wideout would have the durability to win his roster spot coming into the 2021 season.

Via Demovsky:

Funchess looks the part when he walks onto the practice field: tall (6-foot-4), well-built (225 pounds) and confident. But he has played only one regular-season game the past two years. He broke his collarbone in the 2019 opener for the Colts and missed the rest of the season, then was a COVID-19 opt-out last year. He skipped OTAs this spring and then dropped out from one of the three minicamp practices after getting banged up. Coach Matt LaFleur made it sound like Funchess is not a sure thing, saying, “there is a lot to learn there and he’s got to continue to grind over the summer so he can put his best foot forward come training camp.”

Can Funchess Bounce Back?

There’s no doubt Funchess has been out of the game for a long time at this point. The former second-round pick who caught 164 passes for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns over his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers has not played more than 50% of snaps in an NFL game since November 2018. The Panthers moved on when injuries slowed him down the stretch of that season, and while he got a fresh start with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, he broke his collarbone in the first half of the season opener and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve.

Now, those issues didn’t scare the Packers when they invested in Funchess in April 2020. At the time, they wanted more receiving talent to challenge less-proven guys such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown coming into the year, but things have changed since he decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

For starters, the Packers are anticipating heavy competition among their receivers in the preseason with nearly everyone on the roster heading into the final years of their respective contracts. There is also the new arrival of third-round rookie Amari Rodgers, who will undoubtedly leave one less roster spot available in 2021.

If Davante Adams, MVS and Lazard take up another three spots, that leaves little room for Funchess to earn his keep — even after he agreed to take a $750,000 pay cut earlier this year.

Is LaFleur Skepticism About Funchess Overblown?

Part of the reason Demovsky picked Funchess as his veteran on the bubble was based on comments head coach Matt LaFleur made after one of the team’s practices earlier this offseason, but it should be noted he didn’t use the full quote from LaFleur about Funchess. There was some complimentary words he left out.

“Well, he sure looks the part, there’s no doubt about that,” LaFleur told reporters on June 8 during OTAs. “You’re talking about a big, strong, long, physical guy that can run and sink his hips. I know he has a lot to learn, but we’re excited about having him on this team and letting him go compete, and we’ll see what he can do.”

That’s not a ringing endorsement, but it doesn’t sound like doom and gloom, either. Don’t forget, the best-case scenario for the Packers is still having a resurgent Funchess in their lineup when the 2021 season opens. He caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns during his best year for the Panthers in 2018. If he can recapture even a bit of that fire, Green Bay will have another weapon for either Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love.