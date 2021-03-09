Packers Veteran Takes Big Pay Cut to Stay in Green Bay

Devin Funchess will get another shot with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Funchess has agreed to take a pay cut of roughly $750,000 to remain with the Packers for the 2021 season. The 26-year-old wide receiver had signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the team last offseason but decided to opt out of 2020 in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of players reworked their deals to stick for 2021:

— #Bills C Mitch Morse cut his salary by nearly $2M to stay in Buffalo, source said.

— #Packers WR Devin Funchess took a roughly $750K paycut to stick in Green Bay after opting out last year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Funchess has not played since breaking his collarbone in the 2019 season opener with the Indianapolis Colts and will have spent two full years off the field before the start of the 2021 season, but he caught 161 passes for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers during the first four years of his career. Now, the Packers will have an opportunity to see if he can regain his old form at an even lower cost.

The Packers could have netted $605,000 in salary-cap savings had they released Funchess this offseason, but it is unclear how much cap space his pay cut creates for them or where the deductions were made in his contract. Green Bay is projected to still need to clear more than $11 million before the start of the new league year on March 17, according to Over the Cap projections based on a league cap of $180.5 million.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

READ NEXT: Packers Shopping Veteran Defender in Trade Talks: Report