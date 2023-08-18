Packers’ All-Pro Linebacker Hindered by Significant Ankle Injury?

Whatever it is that the Green Bay Packers hope to achieve this upcoming season, they’ll need to rely heavily on their defense in the process.

That becomes a much harder task without the presence of De’Vondre Campbell, who has not only established himself as one of their top defensive starters but a leader in the locker room as well. He’s missed two consecutive practices — both were joint sessions with the New England Patriots — with an ankle injury, and while the severity of it is unknown, his status appears bleak.

Campbell wasn’t available for comment after Thursday’s practice, however, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman noted that he saw a walking boot and a scooter at his locker.

De’Vondre Campbell missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury. He wasn’t in locker room during post-practice media availability, but I saw a scooter and walking boot at his locker. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2023

The loss of Campbell would be a devastating and potentially crippling blow to a unit that’s projected to be among the league’s best. At least they don’t have any excuse not to be as they enter year three under defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

It would also place a greater dependency on Quay Walker, last year’s No. 22 overall selection. He was promptly thrust into the Packers’ defensive lineup as a rookie, starting 16 of a possible 17 games alongside Campbell. It wouldn’t exactly be foreign waters for Walker, who played the fourth-most snaps among the defense last season, but Campbell’s absence would be notable regardless.

Loss of Campbell Could be Crippling Blow

After arriving in Green Bay during minicamp in 2021, Campbell proved to be one of general manager Brian Gutekunst’s finest bargain-bin acquisitions. Campbell earned First-team All-Pro honors in his first season with the Packers, becoming a fixture in the defense to the tune of 146 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

2022 wasn’t exactly an encore season for Campbell after signing a five-year, $50 million dollar deal during the offseason. He missed four games and finished with just south of 100 tackles (96), but he still managed to snag a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six against the Washington Commanders.

If Campbell’s injury is going to keep him shelved for the foreseeable future, it could open the door for another roster spot at middle linebacker. Walker is a lock and the same could potentially be said for Isaiah McDuffie, too. The Packers are enamored with Eric Wilson — a mid-season free-agent signing who has yet to spend a full year with the team — and what he’s able to contribute on special teams. Tariq Carpenter, meanwhile, is an ex-safety in the midst of a transition to linebacker. It’s a mixed bag that could remain as such until Campbell is able to return.

Wooden, Brooks Have Provided ‘Spark’ in Packers’ Pass Rush

No matter what happens at the second level, the Packers will need improved play from their defensive line. That includes immediate contributions from Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks — fourth and sixth-round picks, respectively. Generating an interior pass rush will make everyone else’s lives easier, including a Campbell-less linebacker room.

“Those guys have done a nice job and they’ve got to continue to stack that,” said head coach Matt LaFleur ahead of Thursday’s practice. “They’re obviously young players but I think they’ve provided a spark in terms of some internal pass rush that we’re definitely gonna need.

“That’s the name of the game in this league, in terms of — if you can get team into those passing situations and get pressure on the quarterback, you have a much better chance of having success defensively.”