Packers $68 Million Star Puts NFC North Division on Notice

The Green Bay Packers aren’t starting from scratch next season, though the ingredients to a long-winning recipe have changed significantly over the last year.
Green Bay replaced quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the main course at Lambeau Field for the last 15 seasons, with Jordan Love who will start just his second NFL game in Week 1 on the road against the Chicago Bears. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, a crucial side dish the Packers agreed to pay $68 million over the next four years to remain a staple of the Green Bay diet, predicted that the team won’t be any less healthy in 2023 — even despite some major changes to the menu.
“[Rodgers’] presence in the locker room and the things that he brings to the game — the experience, all the stories that he had to tell and all that — he’s gonna be missed in our locker room, for sure,” Jenkins said during the Monday, June 26 edition of Good Morning Football, per NFL Network’s Nick Shook. “In OTAs, I’ve seen a lot of good things from [Love], a lot of leadership … so I’m very excited for his future and ready to play with him.”
The Packers’ swap of Love for Rodgers hasn’t changed the expectations in Green Bay, Jenkins added.
“Winning the division is always the standard. Three NFC North titles, it’s always the standard in our locker room and in our building,” Jenkins said. “We feel like we’re the best team in our division, and we’re gonna go out there every week wherever and show that we are the best team in the division and the best team in the NFC.”
Elgton Jenkins Raves About Packers Rookie Pass-Catchers Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed
The Packers are going to be young across the board on offense, particularly at the skill positions. The two most seasoned pass-catchers to start and/or see significant field time figure to be second-year wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
At least a couple of rookies are also likely to be in the mix, with tight end Luke Musgrave and wideout Jayden Reed leading the conversation in that regard. Both were second-round selections in this year’s draft and both were mentioned by name during Jenkins’ appearance on NFL Network Monday.
“Man, I was looking at Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed a lot. Our weapons, man, they got some serious speed,” Jenkins said. “Just being able to see them out there running and getting vertical up the field, running routes and stuff like that, it really put a smile on my face. I’m ready to see what’s in store for those guys.”
Packers May Add Veteran Wideout to Mix Ahead of Regular Season
Reed’s and Musgrave’s respective futures could come into focus as soon as September 10, the date of Green Bay’s opening regular season game at Soldier Field. Before then, however, the team will likely at least consider signing a veteran receiver to the mix to add some leadership and experience to the young and talented position group.
Among the possibilities floated in recent days has been free agent Jarvis Landry. A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry has been one of the better slot receivers in the NFL across his nine-year career.
While injuries and uncertainty have undermined Landry’s performance over the past few seasons, the 30-year-old still has something to offer the Packers both on and off the field. Landry can serve as a mentor to Love as well as Green Bay’s fledgling wideouts, as they collectively navigate an uncertain campaign in 2023 that, nevertheless, will come with meaningful expectations.