Packers $68 Million Star Puts NFC North Division on Notice

“[Rodgers’] presence in the locker room and the things that he brings to the game — the experience, all the stories that he had to tell and all that — he’s gonna be missed in our locker room, for sure,” Jenkins said during the Monday, June 26 edition of Good Morning Football, per NFL Network’s Nick Shook. “In OTAs, I’ve seen a lot of good things from [Love], a lot of leadership … so I’m very excited for his future and ready to play with him.”

The Packers’ swap of Love for Rodgers hasn’t changed the expectations in Green Bay, Jenkins added.

“Winning the division is always the standard. Three NFC North titles, it’s always the standard in our locker room and in our building,” Jenkins said. “We feel like we’re the best team in our division, and we’re gonna go out there every week wherever and show that we are the best team in the division and the best team in the NFC.”

Elgton Jenkins Raves About Packers Rookie Pass-Catchers Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed

The Packers are going to be young across the board on offense, particularly at the skill positions. The two most seasoned pass-catchers to start and/or see significant field time figure to be second-year wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

At least a couple of rookies are also likely to be in the mix, with tight end Luke Musgrave and wideout Jayden Reed leading the conversation in that regard. Both were second-round selections in this year’s draft and both were mentioned by name during Jenkins’ appearance on NFL Network Monday.