Packers Release Young WR to Create Room for Ex-Colts TE

The Green Bay Packers are adding some more competition to their tight end room for the 2022 offseason.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Packers claimed third-year tight end Eli Wolf off the waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on May 12 and waived wide receiver Chris Blair to clear the necessary space on their 90-man offseason roster.

Wolf spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Colts’ practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team back in January, but his standing on their roster was put into jeopardy when they added two more tight ends — third-rounder Jelani Woods and sixth-rounder Andrew Ogletree — during the 2022 NFL draft. Now, he will try his luck at making things work in Green Bay with OTAs starting at the end of May.

Prior to his stint in Indianapolis, Wolf was also with the Baltimore Ravens for his first 15 months in the league. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 and played his first — and only — preseason game last summer against the New Orleans Saints, catching both of his targets for nine yards.

Packers sign TE Eli Wolf: 🔹6’4” | 236 | 2020 UDFA from Georgia

🔹Spent time w/ Bal & Ind

🔹No regular season NFL snaps

🔹Final season (2019): 21 tgts | 13 tgts | 14.6 YPC | TD

🔹47% of snaps from slot (PFF)

🔹14th in PFF run blocking grade (2019) pic.twitter.com/EmmZvmiEJ5 — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) May 11, 2022

The Packers have not yet officially announced the roster moves on their own transactions page, but the moves correspond and will keep their roster at full capacity.

