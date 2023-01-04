Former Packers Receiver Signs New Contract with Rival Team

The Green Bay Packers have missed on a handful of young wide receivers over the past few years, but one of those misses has potentially found a long-term home with an NFC North rival after signing a contract extension.

Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic tweeted on Wednesday, January 4 that the Chicago Bears had agreed to a one-year contract extension with former Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Ian Rapaport with NFL Network reported that the one-year deal was worth $1.25 million to ensure that he wouldn’t hit free agency this offseason.

St. Brown joined the Bears during the 2022 offseason after starting his career in Green Bay. While he was never able to reach his full potential, or live up to the production of his brother Amon-Ra St. Brown with the Detroit Lions, the 26-year-old has started to find his footing catching passes from Justin Fields.

The young receiver hasn’t been as vocal about playing for a Green Bay rival compared to former Packers pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith. The former All-Pro refused to shake hands with Packers safety Adrian Amos prior to their Week 17 matchup, and the veteran safety had some thoughts on the move by Smith. Still, if St. Brown can find his footing in Chicago, he might be a bit more willing to lean into the rivalry in 2023.

Equanimeous St Brown’s Path to the NFL

Although he hasn’t been as productive as his younger brother, St. Brown’s path to the NFL was just as interesting.

Coming out of high school in Anaheim, California, St. Brown was a 3-star recruit in the 2015 recruiting class. His offers included Utah, California, and Arizona State, but St. Brown decided to move to the midwest to play for the prestigious Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Limited college production hurt the young receiver’s draft stock, but at 6’4″ and 214 pounds, St. Brown was scooped up by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He showed flashes as a rookie with limited playing time, catching 21 passes for 328 yards.

A severe ankle injury ended St. Brown’s sophomore season in 2019 before it began, and it kept him from ever reaching similar production in Green Bay’s offense once healthy in 2020. The lack of opportunity led St. Brown to find work elsewhere this past offseason, finding a bigger role in Chicago’s offense in 2022 with 20 receptions, 320 yards and a touchdown.

St. Brown had big shoes to fill as the son of a former Mr. Universe, but as a late-round pick back in 2018, the young receiver has found a way to stay around the league.

Green Bay Has Found Their Long-Term Answers at WR

The Packers decided to let St. Brown walk after trading away Davante Adams, but general manager Brian Gutekunst was able to find two exciting young receivers that look like long-term answers at the position.

Christian Watson was a big swing for the Packers, who traded up to take the 6’5″ rookie early in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. While drops and injuries hurt him early this season, the rookie wideout took the league by storm with eight touchdowns over a four-game span.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has established himself as a reliable weapon when healthy. The former fourth-round pick out of Nevada has caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns despite missing multiple games with a high-ankle sprain.

Even late-round pick Samori Toure has shown flashes when give opportunities, even scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. With three rookies getting legitimate playing time this season, the trio could end up becoming established receivers for the Packers in 2023 and beyond.