Packers Expected to Pick up Option on Injured 1st-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have made several hard decisions of late, and next offseason won’t be any easier.

As the Packers continue transitioning toward younger players in positions of prominence, one name to watch is cornerback Eric Stokes. The No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is up for a contract extension one season from now. Green Bay will have to decide then whether to exercise its fifth-year option on Stokes or let him roll into unrestricted free agency following the 2024 campaign.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated wrote on Friday, May 26, that he expects the Packers to pick up Stokes’ deal, assuming the defensive back can remain healthy.