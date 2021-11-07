Packers Reveal Rookie CB Eric Stokes Suffered Pregame Injury

The Green Bay Packers could be spending their entire day against the Kansas City Chiefs without rookie cornerback Eric Stokes in the lineup.

The Packers announced early in the first quarter of Sunday’s game that Stokes was questionable to play against the Chiefs with a knee injury that he sustained during the team’s pregame warmups, according to Packers digital reporter Wes Hodkiewicz. Without him, the Packers went with Kevin King and Rasul Douglas as their starting outside cornerbacks with Chandon Sullivan in the slot.

Stokes — the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft — had started in the past six games for the Packers after stepping up into a bigger role earlier in the season when injuries ravaged their cornerback room. The Packers are also still playing without All-Pro Jaire Alexander, who has been on injured reserve with a shoulder injury since October 9.

Fortunately, King was cleared from the injury report heading into Week 9’s road game against the Chiefs after missing three consecutive games with a combination of shoulder and back issues. A concussion also cost him a pair of games earlier in the year, but a healthy King is a better option for the Packers than digging deeper into their depth chart, where they have only Isaac Yiadom and rookie Shemar Jean-Charles.

The Packers are also playing the Chiefs without starting defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who did not practice all week after sustaining a concussion in Week 8.

