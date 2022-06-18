Trade Proposal Lands Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers New Tight End Target

The Green Bay Packers are still on the hunt for pass catchers who can make life a little easier for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this upcoming season. While some of the top names Packer Nation may have been hoping to land don’t look likely to materialize, a few intriguing options still remain via trade and free agency.

One such player is Las Vegas Raiders‘ tight end Foster Moreau. Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reported in late April that Green Bay was interested in acquiring the Raiders’ Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, though that deal has yet to gain any real momentum.

Moreau, while not as accomplished or athletically capable as Waller, could add an interesting element to Green Bay’s offense considering the team’s depth at the position. Moreau caught 30 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, per Pro Football Reference, despite playing second-fiddle to Waller in the Raiders’ offense.

Moreau would likely produce at a greater and more efficient rate if he started the season as Green Bay’s No. 1 option at tight end, while Robert Tonyan continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

Deal For Moreau Would Likely Come At Minimal Cost to Packers

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report on Friday, June 17, laid out the case for the Packers parting ways with a third-round draft pick in 2023 in exchange for Moreau’s services this upcoming season.

For Green Bay to produce a Super Bowl-caliber offense, they’ll need to surround Aaron Rodgers with as many weapons as possible. The tight end position has a question mark around it until incumbent Robert Tonyan proves he’s healthy after suffering a torn ACL last year. Backup Marcedes Lewis is primarily a blocker, and 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara averaged just 9.8 yards per catch on 25 receptions last year. Acquiring a more athletic pass-catcher would boost the offense. The Raiders would likely prefer to keep Moreau in Josh McDaniels‘ offense, so a third-round pick would be the sweetener to land him. Moreau is athletic enough to continue playing after Tonyan is back, and head coach Matt LaFleur would surely maximize his opportunities in the red zone since he’s a proven threat near the goal line.

Both Moreau and Tonyan are set to hit free agency following next season, affording the Packers options on which player they would prefer to extend long-term, if not both.

Packers Have Pushed Hard For Raiders’ TE Waller Twice, But to No Avail

The Packers’ initial interest in Waller was as part of the trade that sent Davante Adams to Las Vegas back in March, though that was not possible due to a technicality in NFL rules.

Green Bay remained interested in Waller after the deal for Adams was completed, though it doesn’t appear the Raiders are willing to part with the athletic pass catcher who has spent several years as one of quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite targets.

If the Packers aren’t satisfied with what Moreau brings, they could still take a swing at receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who remains an unsigned free agent. Green Bay could also attempt to trade for Seattle Seahawks‘ wideout D.K. Metcalf who, based on recent developments, may be available to any team ready to pay up and sign him to a long-term deal.